Jio's IPO Seeks A Tech Multiple For Old-School Mobile Business

MENAFN - Asia Times) India's largest initial public offering (IPO) opens October 21, and investors in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong are being asked a simple question: What is a Jio customer's monthly bill worth?

Jio Platforms, the Reliance-owned mobile carrier with some 524 million India-based customers, is selling 270 million new shares at 1,065 to 1,119 rupees each to raise up to US$3.2 billion at a valuation of up to $108.3 billion.

The IPO's marketing leans heavily on artificial intelligence, satellites and a so-called“digital ecosystem.” The prospectus tells a blunter story: The average Indian customer pays only 214 rupees (US$2.22) a month in tariffs, a rate ripe for hiking.

On September 1, 2016, Mukesh Ambani told Reliance shareholders that voice calls on Jio would be absolutely free and that“the era of paying for voice calls is ending,” local publication Mint recently recalled. A decade later, that monthly bill is still Jio's top asset.

Jio earned 1.47 trillion rupees in revenue and 300.5 billion rupees in after-tax profit in the year ended March 2026, with an EBITDA margin of 51.9%, The Hindu reported from the IPO's prospectus. Cash left after capital spending reached 420.7 billion rupees, up from 14.5 billion two years earlier, Moneycontrol reported.

By any financial measure, Jio is a mature, cash-generating machine. At a valuation of roughly 10 trillion rupees, the shares are priced at about 34 times profit. Rival Bharti Airtel is valued at about 11 trillion rupees and earns more per customer at 257 rupees per month. The two figures, however, aren't strictly comparable.

So where would growth come from to justify Jio's high 34x multiple? Not likely from new subscribers. Jio added 36.2 million customers in the year to March, reaching 524.4 million, Hindustan Times reported.