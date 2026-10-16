Azerbaijan Issues Arrest Warrant For Turkish Columnist In Coup Case

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish citizen and columnist for the newspaper“Şanlıurfa Olay,” Celal Çiftçi, has been named as a defendant in a criminal case initiated in connection with calls for a violent seizure of power in Azerbaijan and incitement to religious hatred. An international arrest warrant has been issued for him.

This was reported in a statement released by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to available information, investigations were conducted based on reports that various individuals, including Celal Çiftçi, born in 1975, had posted material on social media aimed at the violent seizure of power, as well as inciting religious hatred and hostility involving violence.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that, following the adoption of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 309 of September 21, 2026, it was determined that materials containing religiously radical content, aimed at a coup d'état and the violent seizure of power, the violent alteration of the constitutional order, and the incitement and propagation of religious hatred and hostility. It is noted that some of this material was created using artificial intelligence.

Based on the evidence gathered, on October 16, the Prosecutor General initiated a criminal case under Articles 281.2, 283.2.1, and 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code. The Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office has been tasked with conducting the preliminary investigation.

Requests for mutual legal assistance are currently being sent to the competent authorities of the Republic of Türkiye to carry out relevant investigative measures concerning him and other individuals. Other necessary measures are also being taken through international cooperation mechanisms.

The preliminary investigation continues to examine the above information, the content of other similar materials, the circumstances of their production and dissemination, and other matters relevant to the case in an objective, comprehensive manner.

The Prosecutor General's Office called on everyone to help preserve religious tolerance, mutual respect, and social solidarity by refraining from sharing content that promotes religious hatred and hostility, using social media responsibly, and complying with the law.