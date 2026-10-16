Tokayev Proposes Regional Biodiversity Convention Office In Almaty

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing a regional office of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Almaty, speaking at the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity Conservation in Yerevan, according to the presidential press service.

Tokayev said the office could support Central Asian countries in implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, promoting scientific exchange and carrying out joint environmental projects.

He also informed summit participants of Kazakhstan's proposal to establish an International Fund for the Protection of Rare Species and Biodiversity Conservation and called on international partners to support the initiative.

"Kazakhstan has also adopted a 10-year national program for biodiversity conservation aimed at restoring natural habitats, protecting species and expanding the network of protected areas. We are also establishing a National Biodiversity Genetic Bank," Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan was actively involved in regional environmental cooperation. In April 2026, Astana hosted the UN Regional Ecological Summit, which resulted in the adoption of the Astana Declaration on Environmental Solidarity in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is also promoting regional cooperation on water resource management. With the support of Caspian littoral states, the country is proposing an intergovernmental program to preserve the Caspian Sea's water resources.

Tokayev highlighted the need for closer regional coordination on water security, noting that Kazakhstan had proposed establishing an International Water Organization within the United Nations system in 2025.

"We believe this initiative could bring together Central Asian countries while remaining open to all interested states. Our goal is to strengthen water security and protect ecosystems whose well-being depends on the condition of rivers, lakes and wetlands," he said.

The Kazakh president also called for greater use of technological advances to conserve biodiversity.

"Today, effective partnerships must rely on digital technologies and artificial intelligence, which can fundamentally transform approaches to ecosystem monitoring, natural resource management and environmental risk forecasting. In Kazakhstan, artificial intelligence development and digital transformation have been recognized as national priorities," Tokayev said.

He proposed using the International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana as a platform for joint scientific research, biodiversity data analysis, the development of early warning systems, and the training of specialists.