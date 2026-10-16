Perimeter Solutions To Change Its Name To Perimeter Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Name Change Reflects the Company's Growth into a Group of Six Market-Leading Businesses; Perimeter Will Continue to Trade Under the Symbol“PRM”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company") today announced its plan to change its name to Perimeter Group Inc., effective November 4, 2026. The Company's retardant business will retain the Perimeter Solutions name, and its suppressant business, Solberg, will be known as Solberg Fire. Perimeter expects to move its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same date.

The new name reflects that Perimeter now consists of six businesses across two reporting segments:

Fire Safety Segment

Perimeter Solutions, a global leader in wildfire retardants, also provides specialized equipment and air base services and can deliver retardant within hours to more than 200 air tanker bases worldwide.

Solberg Fire supplies firefighting foams, equipment and services that help protect airports, military installations and industrial facilities, and is a global leader in fluorine-free foams.

Monaco Enterprises designs and manufactures proprietary fire detection, mass notification and emergency management systems that help protect more than 200 U.S. military installations globally.

Specialty Products Segment

Phosphorus Derivatives Inc. (PDI) supplies phosphorus pentasulfide (P2S5), primarily as a raw material for an essential anti-wear component of lubricating oils, and also serves agricultural, mining and emerging battery applications.

Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) provides machinery, aftermarket consumables, parts and services for the manufacture of minimally invasive medical devices such as catheters and guidewires, serving customers in approximately 50 countries.

Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) provides proprietary aftermarket electronics that extend the life cycles of critical installed systems across communications, energy, marine, defense and industrial markets.

Perimeter's product brand names, including PHOS-CHEK and Auxquimia, are not changing.

“Perimeter has grown to six businesses, and the Perimeter Group name better represents the company as a whole,” said Haitham Khouri, Chief Executive Officer.“Our approach is unchanged. We stay close to our customers, understand their needs, and meet those needs with high-quality products and responsive service. We own exceptional businesses, rigorously apply our Operational Value Drivers, and operate in a highly decentralized manner, with managers who think and act like owners.”

“Each of our businesses operates under its own brand, and we continue to reinvest in each one on behalf of its customers,” said Kyle Sable, Chief Financial Officer.“That includes investment in people, research and service, as well as projects such as new retardant bases, expanded suppressant production and new product launches at MMT. This reinvestment helps us earn our customers' trust and create long-term value for our stockholders.”

About Perimeter

Perimeter is a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications. It comprises six market-leading businesses across two reporting segments: Fire Safety (Perimeter Solutions, Solberg Fire, and Monaco Enterprises) and Specialty Products (PDI, MMT, and IMS). Perimeter prioritizes serving its customers' needs while driving private-equity-like returns, all enabled by its Operational Value Drivers model and decentralized operating structure. Perimeter reinvests in its businesses to strengthen the products and services they provide to customers, and it expects to continue growing organically and through value-creating acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“will,” and similar references to future periods. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the timing and effects of the Company's name change and the Company's plans for re-investment.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual outcomes and financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by Perimeter in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to financial performance and future events, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently difficult to predict.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Seth Barker, Head of Investor Relations

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