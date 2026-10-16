58 Families In 11 Swiss Cantons Now Employ Their Cleaner Or Nanny Legally With Zurich Startup Clino

A Swiss family sets up their household employee on Clino. Image: Clino

Six months after launch, Clino helps Swiss households register their cleaner, nanny or carer: contract, AHV registration and payslips in six languages.

- Salvador Jovells, founder of ClinoZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six months after its launch, the Zurich startup Clino is used by 58 families in eleven Swiss cantons to employ their household help properly. 59 cleaners, nannies and carers now have a written contract, a monthly payslip and contribution years towards their Swiss state pension (AHV).In Switzerland, anyone who pays a cleaner for three hours a week is an employer. The law asks almost as much of a household as of a company: registration with the social security office (Ausgleichskasse), an employment contract, accident insurance, a monthly payslip and an annual salary statement. Many households skip it, not out of bad intent, but because it is too complicated, and even more so for the many expats who do not read German, French or Italian. Clino estimates that around 250,000 Swiss households employ someone without registering them."The paperwork is made for companies, not for a family with a cleaner three hours a week," says founder Salvador Jovells, who moved from Spain to Zurich in 2017. "I built Clino so that the right way to employ someone at home is also the easy way."How it worksFamilies enter the name, wage, hours and canton. Clino prepares the employment contract, the pre-filled registration form, the monthly payslips and the annual salary statement, and shows step by step where to click. Whether you want to register a cleaner in Switzerland or register a nanny, the family stays the employer and submits everything itself. Clino needs no power of attorney and never touches the family's or the employee's money. Clino works in all 26 cantons and in six languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. It costs CHF 19.90 per month, with nothing charged before day 30. Data is stored in Switzerland.Why it matters for the workerEvery year without a payslip is a gap in the worker's AHV account, and every gap cuts the pension by around 2.3 percent, for life. Across the payslips on Clino, an average of CHF 1,741 per family and year flows into AHV, unemployment insurance, family allowances and occupational pension.Free for everyoneMore than 25 calculators and 100 guides are open to all, without an account. Household workers can take free online courses with a verifiable certificate in the Clino Academy.Clino's next goal is 1,000 families. On October 27, Salvador Jovells will present Clino at the NXTUP startup evening in Zurich.Figures as of October 16, 2026, updated live on Clino's mission page.About ClinoClino is software from Zurich that lets private households in Switzerland employ their cleaner, nanny or carer properly: employment contract, social security registration, payslips and salary statement. Clino has been online since April 2026. Clino is not the employer and does not give tax or insurance advice.

Salvador Jovells

Clino

+41 76 241 72 72

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58 Families in 11 Swiss Cantons Now Employ Their Cleaner or Nanny Legally with Zurich Startup Clino News Provided By Clino October 16, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional



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