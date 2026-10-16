V-P Radhakrishnan Commissions Navy's First Indigenous Multi-Purpose Vessel Samarthak

MENAFN - IANS) Karwar, Oct 16 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday commissioned INS Samarthak, the Indian Navy's first indigenous Multi-Purpose Vessel at Karwar in Karnataka, observing that self-reliance in defence is no longer merely an aspiration but an emerging reality.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice President said that, with over 75 per cent indigenous content, INS Samarthak reflects India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, contributing to India's strategic autonomy and the vision of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The commissioning marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the development of advanced indigenous naval capabilities, said an official statement.

Highlighting India's rich maritime heritage, Radhakrishnan recalled the naval traditions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Chola dynasty, which extended India's maritime influence across the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.

Highlighting the significance of INS Samarthak, the Vice-President said that the vessel will serve as a versatile platform for trials and evaluation of next-generation weapons, sensors and emerging technologies.

Its capabilities will also support maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, offshore patrolling, launch and recovery of targets, operations involving unmanned systems, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, he said.

The Vice President observed that such a platform would enable the Navy to adapt more rapidly to emerging technological developments and translate indigenous innovation into operational capabilities.

Referring to Karwar's strategic importance, Radhakrishnan said that its deep natural harbour and proximity to the Arabian Sea make it a vital component of India's maritime security architecture.

He highlighted the ongoing development of modern naval infrastructure under Project Seabird, which is enhancing the Navy's capacity to base and sustain ships and submarines while generating wider economic opportunities for the region, the statement said.

Those present on the occasion included Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff; Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief; Vice-Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition; Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer (Karnataka) and retired Rear Admiral G. K. Harish.