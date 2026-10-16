Haryana Signs Rs 4,000-Crore Letters Of Intent With Swedish Companies

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 16 (IANS) Haryana has signed letters of intent (LoIs) of Rs 4,000 crore with Swedish companies during Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's historic visit to Sweden, opening up new opportunities for trade, investment, economic cooperation and employment for the state's youth.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

As part of the visit, Gurugram and Stockholm signed a city-to-city collaboration agreement to strengthen cooperation in technological innovation, smart city solutions, sustainable urban development, knowledge exchange and investment promotion.

The partnership is expected to foster long-term collaboration between the two cities, a statement by the state government said on Friday.

In line with the vision of a strong and self-reliant India, the Haryana government signed a major LoI of Rs 3,000 crore.

In addition, agreements of Rs 1,000 crore were reached in the retail and warehousing sectors.

The proposed investments are expected to support the development of modern warehousing infrastructure, expansion of retail chains and fresh investment in logistics, giving a boost to the state's industrial and commercial ecosystem.

The visit also saw an agreement aimed at expanding trade and strengthening economic cooperation between Haryana and Sweden.

Swedish companies have assured the state of employment opportunities for skilled young people from Haryana, potentially opening new avenues for international-standard skill development, training and jobs.

Chief Minister Saini said the visit marked an important step towards strengthening Haryana's position on the global investment map.

He added that the state would leverage Sweden's advanced technology, innovation and sustainable development models by combining them with Haryana's dynamic economy and young workforce to accelerate progress towards the goal of a self-reliant India.

The agreements are expected to give fresh momentum to employment generation, industrial development, export growth and urban modernisation in Haryana.

The state government will provide the necessary facilities and support to ensure that the proposed investments are implemented on the ground at the earliest, according to the statement.