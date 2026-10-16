Chandrababu Naidu Has Turned Andhra Pradesh Into 'Jungle Raj', Says Jagan After Attack On MP

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has turned Andhra Pradesh into a 'jungle raj'. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned an attack on YSRCP Lok Sabha leader and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy and spoke to him over the phone to enquire about the incident and his condition.

The YSRCP chief said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had no intention of allowing the local body elections to be conducted peacefully and fairly. He said there was intense public opposition to the coalition government after two-and-a-half years of its rule and that the government was resorting to violence, attacks and intimidation because of this growing resentment.

“Violent politics is nothing new to Chandrababu. He has turned Andhra Pradesh into a jungle raj. We are witnessing a situation where even our party leader in the Lok Sabha has no security,” Y.S. Jagan said.

He said Chandrababu was misusing power and using the police machinery to commit electoral irregularities, while the police remained inactive even when attacks were taking place.

The former Chief Minister said YSRCP would confront these injustices effectively and fight through every legal and constitutional means available. The party would face the elections with courage, patience and determination and place the prevailing situation in the State before the courts.

He said free and fair elections could be ensured only through the deployment of Central paramilitary forces and that YSRCP would place this demand before the judiciary as well.

“We have a history of doing good for the people. Chandrababu has a history of destroying the State through violence,” Y.S. Jagan said.

Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district was rocked by violence on Friday as several vehicles were set afire near YSR Congress Party office in Rayachoti town, while YSRCP MP P.V. Mithun Reddy's convoy was attacked in Punganur.

Tension escalated in Rayachoti after cars parked near the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office were torched. The YSRCP blamed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the attack.

The workers of both parties clashed on the first day of filing nominations for local body elections.

The arson near the YSRCP office occurred after the violence in Punganur town, where the convoy of Mithun Reddy, YSRCP floor leader in Lok Sabha, was attacked allegedly by TDP men.

The vehicles in the convoy were attacked with stones, sticks and iron rods. A mob damaged vehicles and overturned them.

The Rajampet MP, who was reportedly injured in the attack, entered the nomination centre. As the TDP workers barged into the Centre, the police escorted the MP to a room. Police had a tough time controlling the situation as the attackers tried to enter the room.

The MP was seen with blood on his shirt. His security guards also sustained injuries.

Following the developments, YSRCP Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written separate representations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Election Commissioner of India, Andhra Pradesh Governor, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner and the National Human Rights Commission Chairperson over the attack on Mithun Reddy at Punganur during the local body election nomination process.

Gurumoorthy sought urgent institutional intervention, an impartial investigation, preservation of CCTV and other evidence, examination of security lapses and adequate protection for Mithun Reddy, his security personnel and candidates participating in the elections. He also referred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dated October 15, 2026 on safe nomination filing and protection for candidates facing threats.

In his letter to Speaker Om Birla, Gurumoorthy sought examination of the possible parliamentary privilege implications of the attack and consideration of a reference to the Committee of Privileges. He urged all concerned authorities to ensure accountability and safeguard free participation in the local body elections.