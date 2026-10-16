Ayush Patent Filings In India Surge Eightfold Over Decade

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Ayush‐related innovation and intellectual property activity in India has surged over eightfold over the past decade with 4,077 patent applications filed and 711 patents granted between FY15 and FY26, an official statement said on Friday.

Annual filings rose from 63 applications in FY15 to 590 in FY26, marking a growth of about 836.5 per cent, according to data from the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Filings peaked at 606 in FY 2022–23 before dipping to 299 in FY 2023–24 before recovering to 590 by FY26, the statement from the Ministry of Ayush said. Annual patent grants also increased substantially, from three in FY16 to 204 in FY24.

Natural persons accounted for 2,113 applications, or 51.9 per cent of total filings, and 398 grants, while educational institutions contributed 995 applications and 88 grants. Together, natural persons and educational institutions accounted for 76.3 per cent of total filings.

Corporate and other entities accounted for 700 applications and 176 grants, while small entities and startups contributed 144 and 125 filings, respectively

“The substantial growth in Ayush-related patent filings and grants reflects the increasing focus on research, innovation and intellectual property in the Ayush sector," said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

"The government is committed to creating an enabling ecosystem where traditional knowledge, scientific research and contemporary innovation can contribute to new products, technologies and solutions while ensuring that India's rich knowledge systems are appropriately protected,” Jadhav said.

“The steady expansion of patent activity demonstrates the growing research and innovation base of the Ayush sector. The increasing participation of individuals, universities, research institutions, startups and industry is encouraging and will help strengthen the translation of research into innovative solutions,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The ministry will continue to support evidence generation, research collaboration and innovation across the Ayush ecosystem, Kotecha added.

-IANS

aar/ag