IND Vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Potential Comeback In Bengaluru T20I Series Decider Sparks Buzz

The veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the India squad for the fifth and final T20I series against West Indies at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

Bhuvneshwar, who played for Team India in November 2022, was added to the squad for the T20I series decider as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh, who was ruled out due to a heavy blow to his bowling shoulder during the final over of India's chase in the fourth T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Arshdeep sustained an injury to his left shoulder following a sharp, high-speed delivery from West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph. The medical staff rushed onto the field to provide immediate attention, wrapping his arm and guiding him off the field as the match concluded.

Also Read:Arshdeep Singh injury: Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India's T20I squad

Bhuvneshwar's Comeback before New Zealand T20Is?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the India T20I squad for the multi-format tour of New Zealand, starting on October 22, marking his return to the national side after a gap of nearly four years, following his stellar performance across two Indian Premier League seasons (IPL) seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With 45 wickets in 30 matches across the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons with RCB, the veteran UP pacer has proven he still possesses lethal accuracy in the powerplay and unmatched composure at the death. His last competitive appearance was in the UP T20 League, where he picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches for Lucknow Falcons.

Now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to make a comeback to India's playing XI a little earlier, before the New Zealand tour kicks off, as the veteran Indian pacer steps up to fill the void left by Arshdeep Singh. With the Men in Blue playing with three frontline pacers in the last two T20I matches in Indore and Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar could slot into the pace attack for the series decider.

News

Arshdeep Singh sustains blow to bowling shoulder; Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to #TeamIndia's squad for the Bengaluru T20I.

More Details ▶️ #INDvWI | @mflone_

- BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2026

With the New Zealand T20I series set to take place next week, the selection committee's decision to include Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the India squad for the series against West Indies offers a strategic rehearsal ahead of the tour, giving the management an experienced safety net under high-pressure conditions.

Since the match is taking place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar's extensive history with the venue could prove invaluable. Having played countless matches on this ground during his stint with RCB, his intimate knowledge of the pitch's behavior and boundary dimensions will be a massive asset for the captain and management as they look to seal the series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Potential Return In Bengaluru Sparks Emotional Reactions

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's potential return to India's playing XI for the T20I series decider against West Indies at RCB's home ground has sparked emotional reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts taking to the platform to describe his potential comeback as 'poetic justice.'

Taking to their X handles, many fans described Bhuvneshwar Kumar's potential return to the Indian team at Chinnaswamy as a full-circle moment, while others called it a 'dream comeback' and praised the timing of his potential return at RCB's home ground after nearly four years away from international cricket.

Another section of fans also highlighted the emotional significance of seeing the veteran pacer wear the Indian jersey again, while a few others expressed confidence in Bhuvneshwar Kumar making an impact if given the opportunity,

Getting to wear the Indian jersey again in front of RCB fans after being scrapped by SRH. Absolute poetic justice.

- sir jacob bethell era (@bet_helll) October 16, 2026

Bhuvi making his India T20i return at Chinnaswamy, isn't it poetic? ❤️‍

Akhil Chowdary (@Akhil1305_v) October 16, 2026

@BCCI @mflone_ Blessing in disguise. Golden opportunity to Bhuvi on his comeback

- Periyargrandson (@DstockCommonman) October 16, 2026

After playing for 2 years for RCB, this return of Bhuvi at Chinnaswmy is so poetic. ❤️ Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 16, 2026

@BCCI @mflone_ Bhuvi comeback at RCB Homeground

- (@e_musafir_) October 16, 2026

Finally We Got Another Opportunity To Once Witness This Beautiful Action In The Indian Jersey Again

@BhuviOfficial Greatest ComeBack Is Written On The Cards (@imvkohli187) October 16, 2026

I genuinely thought I'd never see Bhuvi in blues again.

4 years later,a possible comeback that too in RCB's home ground chinnaswamy

What a script doubt God's plan❤️

(@harrshaa18) October 16, 2026

God's plan Bhuvi ❤️. At chinnaswamy he will return with a banger.

It's over for you Shai Hope. #indvswi

Naanu (@AwgGaming) October 16, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra @harshiniiii_ What beautiful moment making his comeback in Indian colours in his favourite ground ❤️

- Abhi (@CRICKET81700202) October 16, 2026

@BCCI @mflone_ Comeback of Bhuvi in Bengaluru ❤️.... It was written in the stars

- Bharat Gawande (@NameisPMG) October 16, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra What a Storyline.

Bhuvi makes his India comeback at his own Chinnaswamy Stadium ❤️

- Rex⚡️ (@RexUTD7) October 16, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Indeed, life is a complete circle. The team which showed trust & amp; revamped Bhuvi's career will now witness his international comeback in their homeground. Best Wishes for Swing King Bhuvi!!❤️

- Nisarg Joshi (@nisarggg8) October 16, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra God's Plan Bhuvi Will Back in Blue at Chinnaswamy ❤️

- NanuJagga (@JAGADEESH9632) October 16, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Boy is playing for RCB, and he will make a comeback to the indian team after 4 years to his ipl home ground. This can't be scripted, and nothing can't be better than this. Bhagan literally writes the human stories.

- Sagar Kumar Bal (@IamSagarBal11) October 16, 2026

Bhuvi's comeback is a series decider match in Chinnaswamy??

God's plan baby

Yooo (@yoooster) October 16, 2026

Made his T20 debut playing for RCB at Bengaluru.

Made his T20I debut at Bengaluru bowling a brilliant spell of 3/9.

Had a brilliant IPL season for RCB and made a comeback to T20I team after almost four years.

Joins the team for Bengaluru T20I.

Bhuvi Bengaluru

- Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) October 16, 2026

In his T20I career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 90 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96 in 87 matches.

In his international career, Bhuvneshwar has taken 294 wickets, including 10 four-wicket hauls and 7 fifers, at an average of 29.50 and an economy rate of 4.73 in 229 matches.

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