Iran Death Sentence Case Draws Wider Attention Amid Rising Concerns Over Executions And Dissent

A 23-year-old Iranian woman has become the focus of renewed international attention after reports that she received a death sentence in a blasphemy case linked to content allegedly shared on social media.

Najmeh Amini, an accounting student currently held in Vakilabad prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad, has been sentenced in two separate court proceedings. According to reports from rights organisations and Iranian media cited in those reports, she received a death sentence on charges of insulting the Prophet and was also handed a prison term exceeding 12 years in a separate case involving national security-related accusations.

The case has emerged as concerns continue to grow over the use of capital punishment in Iran. Human rights organisations monitoring developments in the country say executions have increased sharply this year, with hundreds of death sentences reportedly carried out across a range of offences.

According to reports citing sources close to Amini's family, the case began after Iranian Cyber Police allegedly monitored social media activity connected to her account. The specific content at the centre of the charges has not been publicly disclosed.

In addition to the death sentence, Amini was reportedly sentenced to 12 years, six months and one day in prison on charges that include acting against national security and spreading propaganda against the state.

Her arrest came during the nationwide protests that swept Iran in January. The demonstrations, initially linked to economic grievances, later expanded into broader political protests. Authorities responded with a large-scale security crackdown, and reports indicated that tens of thousands of people were detained during the unrest.

Appeals Process Continues As Executions Remain Under Scrutiny

Last month, an audio recording attributed to Amini circulated publicly, in which she appealed for international attention to her case. In the message, she described herself as a young woman with aspirations and called on lawyers, rights organisations and international institutions to examine the circumstances surrounding the proceedings against her.

The case has attracted significant attention because of the nature of the charges. Under Iran's Islamic penal code, insulting the Prophet Muhammad and certain revered religious figures can carry the death penalty. At the same time, provisions within the law contain exceptions under specific circumstances, including situations where intent may not have been present.

According to reports referencing court proceedings, Amini argued that the comments in question were made while she was hallucinating after consuming psychedelic mushrooms with friends. Her legal defence reportedly described the remarks as unintentional.

Information published by Iranian media indicated that the court rejected that explanation and proceeded with the sentence.

Rights advocates have argued that the case raises broader questions regarding freedom of expression and the application of capital punishment. Human rights groups monitoring Iran have also expressed concern over the overall pace of executions during the current year.

The debate comes against the backdrop of increasing international scrutiny of Iran's judicial system and its handling of cases involving political dissent, online activity and protest-related arrests.

Despite the sentence, the legal process has not concluded. Amini's death sentence is not yet final and remains subject to review by Iran's Supreme Court, which will determine whether the ruling stands or is overturned on appeal.