Cinetica Expands Its Camera Movement System Family With The New NU.TRON BOLD

Cinetica NU enables smooth, precise camera moves with fully mechanical control.

NU bold has up to 30 kg payload and a horizontal reach of 1.6 meters.

Munich-based Cinetica introduces NU bold, expanding its range of mechanical camera movement systems for cinematographers, camera operators and grip team.

- Jan RiepertMUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cinetica GmbH has expanded its NU camera movement system family with the launch of the new NU bold.The new model builds on Cinetica's concept of creating ambitious cinematic camera movements with a system that remains purely mechanical, intuitive to operate and independent of motors, batteries, software or external power. NU is designed to give filmmakers smooth, floating and precisely controlled camera movement while keeping the operator directly connected to the shot. Instead of programming a movement in advance, camera operators can react naturally to actors, timing and changing situations on set.Less setup, more time for the shotOne of the central ideas behind NU is efficiency on set.Traditional camera movement can require different tools for different shots. NU follows a multitool approach, allowing crews to move quickly between different types of camera movement without constantly rebuilding the setup.The established NU 4.0 offers a total horizontal movement range of approximately 5 metres / 16 feet and supports camera setups with a payload of up to 20 kg / 44 lbs.It can be ready to shoot in under ten minutes with one operator and one additional crew member.The system works without cables, batteries, electronic stabilization or software updates. Its purely mechanical design also makes it independent of power supplies and suitable for a wide range of shooting environments.Introducing NU boldWith NU bold, Cinetica is now extending the NU family and giving production teams another option for integrating the company's mechanical camera movement concept into their workflows.Both systems are built around the same philosophy: the technology should support the filmmakers rather than distract them from the image.The camera remains hand-guided, giving the operator direct and intuitive control over the movement.For Directors of Photography and camera operators, this means that precise and expressive camera moves do not have to come at the expense of spontaneity.From commercials to virtual productionNU is designed for professional applications including commercials, feature productions, product films, studio work and virtual production.The systems can be integrated with industry-standard camera heads and dollies, making them suitable for existing professional production environments.Possible movements range from sweeping glides and push-ins to vertical moves, reveals, top shots and subtle camera adjustments.This versatility can be particularly valuable on productions where several different camera movements need to be achieved during the same shooting day.NU has already been used on professional film and television productions, including Seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix series“Murder Mindfully” (“Achtsam Morden”).Mechanical camera movement in an increasingly electronic worldWhile many modern camera systems rely on motors, electronics, programming and automation, Cinetica deliberately takes a different approach.NU translates the physical input of the operator directly into camera movement.There is no boot-up time, no calibration process and no battery management. This mechanical simplicity is designed to provide reliability while keeping the creative process in the hands of the camera crew.For rental companies, studios, cinematographers, owner operators and grip departments, the NU family therefore provides an additional option alongside dollies, sliders, cranes, jibs, gimbals and robotic motion-control systems.Engineered and manufactured in GermanyCinetica develops and manufactures its professional camera movement equipment in Germany.The Munich-based company combines mechanical engineering with practical experience from film production and manufactures its systems in small batches.With the introduction of NU bold, Cinetica continues to develop its approach to professional camera movement: less complexity on set, faster workflows and more freedom to concentrate on the image.Further information, videos and details about NU and the new NU boldare available at:About Cinetica GmbHCinetica GmbH is a Munich-based developer and manufacturer of professional camera movement systems for the international film and television industry. Its NU systems combine mechanical engineering, intuitive operation and flexible camera movement without relying on motors, software or external power.

Jan Riepert

Cinetica GmbH

+49 176 69022679

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Introducing NU bold | Higher Payload. Compact Footprint.

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Cinetica Expands Its Camera Movement System Family with the New NU BOLD News Provided By Cinetica GmbH October 16, 2026, 11:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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