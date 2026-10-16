Celebrating our People!

National recognition honors the people and culture behind GAMA-1's mission-focused work.

- Gustavo Gamarra, Founder and President, GAMA-1 TechnologiesGREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GAMA-1 Technologies proudly announces its recognition on two prestigious 2026 Fortune Best WorkplacesTM lists, earning No. 32 among 100 companies on Fortune Best Medium WorkplacesTM 2026 and No. 9 among 60 companies in the category of Fortune Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM 2026 (Small and Medium).This year's recognition marks an exciting milestone for GAMA-1, climbing 14 spots from No. 46 in 2025 on the Fortune Best Medium WorkplacesTM list and earning a place among the top 10 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM list in its first year of recognition.The lists are determined by Great Place To Workthrough confidential employee feedback about workplace experiences, including trust, respect, fairness, and pride. At GAMA-1, 96% of employees say the company is a great place to work underscoring the people-first culture behind these achievements.“These honors belong to our employees,” said Gus Gamarra, President of GAMA-1 Technologies.“Their dedication, teamwork, and genuine care for one another make GAMA-1 a place where people can thrive. That same commitment powers the work we do for our federal customers. We are proud of what our team has built together and excited about what comes next.”Join our team - We Are Hiring!

Marisol Milliken

GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC

+1 301-982-4262

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GAMA-1 Technologies Celebrates Recognition on Two Fortune Best Workplaces Lists for 2026 News Provided By GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC October 16, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, IT Industry



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