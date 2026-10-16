Huawei / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Huawei Unveils Upgraded Stellar Intelligent Network Solution for the Europe Region Under the "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity" Philosophy

16.10.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

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FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 Europe, Huawei unveiled its upgraded Stellar Intelligent Network Solution for the Europe region under the "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity" philosophy. This move reaffirms Huawei's efforts to advance all intelligence across industries together with customers and partners.



The upgrade covers Stellar Intelligent Fabric, Stellar Intelligent WAN, and Stellar Intelligent Campus Network. Stellar Intelligent Fabric Huawei leverages its self-developed 100T switches to build a two-layer multi-plane architecture that quadruples the networking scale and reduces the number of switches and optical modules by 30%, slashing total cost of ownership (TCO). Additionally, its Network Packet Load Balancing (NPLB) algorithm boosts network-wide link utilization to 98% and increases training and inference performance by over 7%. In multi-vendor network environments, Huawei's xFlow technology enables intelligent full-flow analysis and facilitates fault demarcation within one minute, resolving customers' concerns. Meanwhile, Huawei's AI Eagle-Eye Engine completes root-cause analysis in minutes, greatly enhancing data center network resilience. Stellar Intelligent WAN Huawei's Starnet lossless algorithm achieves over 95% cross-region computing efficiency and cuts private-line costs by 60%, further lowering enterprises' remote computing expenses. The latest proprietary layer-wise model partitioning technology keeps raw data on-premises and eliminates leakage risks. Huawei's exclusive intrinsic security board detects and blocks intrusions in real time, and traces threats in minutes with over 95% accuracy. The first-of-its-kind built-in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) board integrates communication and quantum security while cutting deployment costs by over 60%. At the network layer, the APN6-based data fencing solution keeps sensitive data safe for every industry. Stellar Intelligent Campus Network Huawei's multi-AP coordination technology and exclusive dynamic-zoom smart antennas reduce wireless interference by 84% and deliver twice the industry average networking performance. Plus, the full series of multi-GE switches and flexible right-to-use (RTU) licensing slash the TCO of 10 Gbps campus networks by over 30%. In network O&M, Huawei upgrades network autonomy across data, algorithms, and tools, reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) to within 5 minutes. Local intelligent inference on switches enables real-time anomaly detection, reducing threat detection time from 5 minutes to under 10 seconds. Plus, exclusive Wi-Fi Shield and end-to-end Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) ensure quantum-safe wired and wireless links. Over 20 built-in inline smart algorithms in branch gateways boost unknown threat detection rates to 95% with millisecond-level blocking. Tailored for SMEs, Huawei unveiled more mid-range to high-end eKit SME Network products featuring upgraded security and performance. Highlights include Aura10/AR580 series converged gateways (which integrate security functions like antivirus and IPS) for workplaces, S630 series 10GE core switches (which merge switching and WAC functions to manage up to 1K APs) for hotels, and AP362H APs (which feature built-in smart antennas to boost gains by 1.6x) for stores. To meet Europe's green and low-carbon compliance requirements, Huawei has developed a three-level energy-saving framework. Featuring device-, network-, and operation-level energy saving, this framework builds an intelligent, low-carbon network foundation for customers.



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