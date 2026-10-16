Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Music Helps Audiences Connect With A Film' On 'Udta Teer' Album Release

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) As Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's forthcoming drama, 'Udta Teer', nears release on October 23, 2026, the makers have added to the excitement by unveiling the complete music album on Friday.

The music album features five tracks, including the title number, 'Bhootni Ka', 'Chann', and 'Choozay'. Scored and produced by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics for the songs have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Talking about the various tracks of ' Udta Teer', Ayushmann shared, "Music has always been such an important part of how audiences connect with a film. What I enjoy about the music of 'Udta Teer' is the variety it brings to the film."

"Every song brings a different energy, whether it's the fun and madness of 'Bhootni Ka', the attitude of 'Choozay' or the romance of 'Chann. I think it's the range that makes this album special. I'm looking forward to audiences discovering the songs and finding their own favourite,” he added.

Sara disclosed what she found most appealing about the songs.“What I love about the music of 'Udta Teer' is that no two songs feel the same. There's fun, quirk, energy, romance and patriotism. Each song brings a different emotion to the film, and together they capture the many shades of its world. I'm excited for audiences to listen to the complete album and experience that variety for themselves,” she shared.

Composer duo Sachin-Jigar added,“As composers, we enjoy exploring different sounds and finding the right musical language for every situation. 'Udta Teer' gave us the chance to do that across the album. Each song called for a different approach, which made the process exciting. We wanted every track to have its own identity while still feeling like a part of the same film, and working with Amitabh da on the lyrics and all the talented singers helped bring those different moods together.”