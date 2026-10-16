SC Disposes Of Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Circuit House Accommodation, MPLADS Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress-Mamata Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra over her grievance concerning accommodation at the Krishnanagar Circuit House in West Bengal's Nadia district and alleged non-cooperation by the district administration in implementing development projects under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Moitra had approached the apex court over her alleged late-night eviction from the Krishnanagar Circuit House in August 2026 and a subsequent circular issued by the Nadia district administration on September 1, requiring MPs and MLAs from the district to give three to four days' advance notice for accommodation at the Circuit House.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Moitra, said before a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that the circular was targeted at the Trinamool Congress-Mamata MP, saying that she had routinely obtained accommodation with considerably shorter notice in the past.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the respondents' authorities, had disputed the allegations and submitted that the Circuit House was undergoing maintenance at the relevant time and that the administration had offered her alternative accommodation.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant-led bench said that the requirement of three to four days' advance notice appeared retaliatory.

It also emphasised Moitra's position as the elected representative of the Lok Sabha constituency while considering her grievance over accommodation.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court subsequently modified the September 1 circular, directing Moitra to inform the district administration one day before her visit, following which accommodation could be provided as per protocol.

It also declined to accept West Bengal's contention that accommodation should be provided only subject to availability, with the apex court saying that Moitra would have a preferential right to stay at the Circuit House as an elected representative of the constituency.

After Moitra's counsel submitted that 18 projects had remained pending since May 2026, the apex court requested the district administration to examine the grievance and take appropriate steps, granting Moitra the liberty to approach the jurisdictional High Court if she remained aggrieved.