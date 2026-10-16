Revanth Reddy Pitches Hyderabad To Hyundai For Car Manufacturing Plant

CM Assures Full Support for R & D Facility

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday pitched Hyderabad as an ideal location for Hyundai to establish car manufacturing. A delegation of Hyundai Motors India Engineering (HMIE) led by managing director Changyeon Cho met the Chief Minister at the Bodhi Pavilion, according to the release by the Chief Minister's office.

The CM said the government is ready to provide all possible support to encourage manufacturing in Telangana.“We are centrally located in the country, and Hyderabad is known for being cosmopolitan, safest and having the most livable conditions among the six metropolitan Indian cities.”

He assured the Hyundai Motors India leadership of all possible support for expediting work for the Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE) Integrated Global R & D facility at National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) Zaheerabad. The facility, involving a massive investment of Rs 8,528 crore and total employment commitment of 4,276 jobs, is set for phased development across 678 acres.

The team apprised the CM about the progress of the project, stating that the facility would be ready for groundbreaking in the next few months. HMIE's presence in Hyderabad dates back 20 years, with the Hitec City facility serving as a major R & D centre supporting advanced vehicle engineering. Expanding on Hyundai India's engineering capacities in Hyderabad, the Zaheerabad R & D and mega test centre will be key to testing, validating and improving of engineering processes.

Telangana Pitched as Ideal Manufacturing Hub

During the World Economic Forum 2024, the delegation led by CM met officials of Hyundai Motors to attract investments to Telangana. Subsequently, in June 2025, the Telangana cabinet sub-committee on industrial and investment promotion had approved Hyundai's ambitious proposal to establish the R & D Centre.

On this occasion, the CM pitched Telangana as the ideal place to establish car manufacturing with dedicated mobility clusters, strong transport infrastructure across road, air, rail and future plans to have high-speed connectivity with ports.

He highlighted that the state is set for rapid industrial expansion under spatial frameworks like the Peri-Urban Region (PURE) for manufacturing. Explaining the government's vision to build a massive world-class satellite city called the Bharat Future City, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to the Hyundai leadership for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026.

Hyundai Aligns with Telangana's Vision

According to the release, speaking on this occasion, HMIE MD Changyeon Cho said Hyundai's vision to further strengthen Hyderabad as its global tech and advanced engineering tech complements the Telangana Rising 2047 vision. We will continue the Telangana growth story, he added.

K Ramakrishna Rao, Advisor and Ex- Officio Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sangareddy Collector Prateek Jain, and senior officials also attended the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)