YSRCP Alleges Attacks On Leaders, MP Mithun Reddy During AP Polls

YSRCP Alleges Attacks on Candidates

YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath on Friday alleged that party leaders contesting the local body elections were facing physical attacks in the state, claiming that several vehicles were damaged in Rayachoti constituency in Annamayya district.

Amarnath also referred to an alleged attack on senior YSRCP leader and MP Mithun Reddy in Punganur, claiming that two to three YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and former Andhra Pradesh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed for his security were assaulted during the incident. He said one jawan sustained a serious head injury, while another suffered an eye injury. Mithun Reddy was reportedly on his way to file the nomination of a party candidate for the local body elections when the alleged incident occurred, Amarnath said.

State Government Blamed for Violence

Accusing the state government of creating an environment in which opposition candidates were unable to contest freely, the YSRCP leader alleged that the ruling establishment wanted the local body elections to benefit only its own party.

“For the last two to two-and-a-half years, we have been witnessing the 'Red Book' governance under the leadership of Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son - marked by attacks on people, political vendetta and complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh,” Amarnath said.

Appeal for Central Intervention and Fair Elections

He appealed to the Central Government to intervene and demanded the deployment of Central forces to oversee law and order during the local body elections.

On behalf of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amarnath also urged Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer to intervene and ensure that the elections were conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

“We demand that local body elections be conducted peacefully - not just in Kadapa, Rayalaseema or Coastal Andhra, but across North Coastal Andhra as well,” he said.

(ANI)

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