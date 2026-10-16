BJP Leader Rathore Slams INDIA Bloc SC Plea, Calls It Constitutional Attack

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajendra Singh Rathore on Thursday strongly defended constitutional principles while pulling up the opposition Congress and the INDIA bloc over their petition in the Supreme Court concerning the electoral revision process and the proposed Tiranga Yatra in Delhi.

Rathore Slams Opposition's SC Plea

Reacting to the INDIA bloc's Supreme Court petition on electoral revisions and reported plans by opposition leaders to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Rathore condemned the move as an attack on constitutional norms. "The Constitution clearly establishes the separation of powers. The judiciary and the executive have their respective domains. Making statements against constitutional institutions and talking about submitting memorandums to the Chief Justice is an attack on constitutional values," Rathore told ANI.

Addressing the proposed Tiranga Yatra in Delhi, Rathore emphasised that national symbols must be respected alongside law and order, adding that all political activities under the national flag must strictly follow legal regulations.

Clarification on Controversial Pakistan Remarks

Rathore also dismissed Congress's criticism of Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore's remarks concerning India and Pakistan, clarifying that the statements were strictly about cricket, not military conflict.“Linking a game to a war and twisting the narrative is a kind of politics,” he stated, reiterating India's firm stand against cross-border terrorism.

The controversy erupted after Rathore, while addressing a programme in Jaipur on Thursday, said that India would support Pakistan if a conflict broke out between the United States and Pakistan, citing the two countries' neighbouring relationship. "We all need to understand this. Look, Hindustan... yes, I say this--that today, if something happens between America and Pakistan, then we are with Pakistan because they are our neighbour. Right? We will have to understand this point. But if something happens between us (India and Pakistan), then we are with our Bharat (India). Right? We all need to understand this," Rathore had said.

However, Rathore clarified his remarks on Pakistan, which triggered a political row, saying his statement was made in the context of a cricket match and had been edited and distorted to damage his reputation.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said his remarks were made during a programme organised on the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, where members of the Muslim community were present. "Yesterday was the birth anniversary of former President Abdul Kalam. There was an event marking the occasion, where workers of the Muslim community were present. I remarked that patriotism is essential-for instance, if India were to play a cricket match against Pakistan and, unfortunately, India were to lose, then anyone who bursts firecrackers in celebration is not a patriot. I further added that if, for example, America were playing against Pakistan, that would be a different matter; if it (the sport) is being taken as a war, this is unfortunate. It seems someone has propagated this to cause me harm. If you listen to my actual words--the full statement--everything will become clear. One must also consider the context," he said.

Alleging a conspiracy, Rathore said, "Someone has taken a 2-second or 8–10-second clip and presented it out of context. There is a conspiracy here."

"Our relationship with Pakistan is one of hostility; they breed terrorism and provide training to terrorists. They orchestrate conspiracies and carry out attacks against us-how could we possibly coexist with them? We never could," he added.

On Minister's Son Contesting Elections

Commenting on Durga Singh Kharra-son of Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra-contesting the Panchayati Raj elections as an independent candidate, Rathore affirmed every citizen's right to contest elections, framing the decision as a sign of internal democracy rather than a factional dispute.

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