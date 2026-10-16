Delhi Police Ramps Up Security In Connaught Place For CJP's Rally

Delhi Police has intensified security at Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's planned Tiranga rally on Friday. Heavy security was deployed inside Central Park near Gate No. 1, while Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were deployed near Gate No. 2 of Palika Bazaar.

Speaking on CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest, DCP Special Cell Narra Chaitanya says, "All arrangements are in place. We will ensure that the situation is peaceful. As of now, you can see that the situation is very peaceful."

Traffic Diversions Announced

Delhi Police also announced traffic diversions on certain roads starting from 3:00 pm. "In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 16.10.2026, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation," Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

Police Detail Reasons for Denying Permission

Delhi Police issued a notice to Dipke over a proposed demonstration on October 16, citing concerns over public safety, traffic congestion and law and order, according to the notice. Police said an appeal was made on social media to gather at Connaught Place at 5 pm, despite no legal permission having been obtained for the proposed demonstration.

According to the notice, Connaught Place is a busy commercial hub with limited entry and exit routes, raising concerns about crowd management and emergency evacuation. Police also apprehended that the gathering could disrupt business activities and affect the livelihoods of traders and employees in the area.

The notice highlighted the presence of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, which connects the Blue and Yellow lines and sees an average daily footfall of around 200,000 passengers. Police warned that an increase in crowds could lead to congestion, disorder and the risk of a stampede.

Police further cited the potential impact on traffic in Central Delhi, access to hospitals and emergency services, and security concerns arising from Connaught Place's proximity to Parliament, the Central Secretariat and diplomatic areas.

The notice also referred to previous demonstrations by the Cockroach Janata Party, alleging violations of permission conditions and incidents of violence and damage to public and private property following calls to march towards Parliament.

Legal Action Warned

Citing restrictive orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police warned that violations could invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws.

Under Sections 29 to 33 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, the notice directs Dipke not to organise demonstrations, processions or rallies in the area, carry items that could be used as weapons, or use loudspeakers. Police also referred to the Supreme Court's judgment in the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan vs Union of India case, stating that public demonstrations must be considered in the context of traffic movement, public safety and public order. The notice stated that Connaught Place is not a notified site for demonstrations and directed Dipke to comply with the law, adding that demonstrations at designated locations require prior permission. (ANI)

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