Nayyi Navelli Movie Review: Yami Gautam's Horror Comedy Starts Strong But Loses Its Way

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli opens during a wedding when Raja (Adinath M Kothare) becomes worried after his wife, Mohini (Yami Gautam), mysteriously disappears. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Bantu (Anurag Thakur), spots Mohini performing a strange ritual in the forest. Convinced that his sister-in-law is a witch, he brings her back and locks her in a room, setting off a series of bizarre events within the family.

The suspicion surrounding Mohini and the family's reactions provide some of the film's funniest moments. However, the narrative takes a supernatural turn when elements connected to Ravana, Mandodari and an ancient curse enter the picture, putting Raja in danger.

Yami Gautam makes a strong impression as Mohini, convincingly switching between her mysterious and commanding sides. Adinath M Kothare performs adequately in the emotional scenes, although his repeated outbursts and shouting become tiresome after a point.

Sunita Rajwar, Meeta Vashisht and Prateek Pachauri lend support to the ensemble with their respective performances. However, Anurag Thakur emerges as one of the film's biggest strengths. His portrayal of Bantu, with his suspicious nature, quirky arguments and impeccable comic timing, brings much-needed humour to the story.

Balaji Mohan's Direction and Music: An Entertaining Start That Loses Momentum

Balaji Mohan gets the first half largely right by blending family humour with an intriguing mystery. Beyond the supernatural premise, the film also explores how women in traditional households are often taken for granted despite their contributions. Through Mohini, the narrative attempts to highlight their confidence and independence.

Unfortunately, the second half struggles to maintain the same energy. The mythological elements gradually take centre stage, disrupting the balance between comedy and horror. What begins as an unusual family mystery turns into a confusing supernatural drama, with the stretched-out narrative testing the audience's patience.

The music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar in his debut as a music director in Hindi cinema, combines traditional Indian sounds with contemporary beats. The soundtrack complements the film's colourful atmosphere, although Phata Patakha stands out as the most memorable track. The background score helps establish an eerie mood in several scenes but does not consistently enhance their emotional or frightening impact.

Technical Aspects and Final Verdict: Is Nayyi Navelli Worth Watching?

The film attempts to create a supernatural atmosphere through its mysterious house, paranormal incidents and demonic transformations. However, some of these elements feel exaggerated rather than genuinely frightening. Raja's monstrous appearance, in particular, comes across as over-the-top, while repetitive confrontations gradually lose their impact.

The biggest problem with Nayyi Navelli is its inability to bring its different genres together. The comedy works in parts, the horror remains inconsistent, and the mythological storyline feels unnecessarily complicated. A more focused screenplay and tighter editing could have helped the film make better use of its unusual premise.

If you enjoy eccentric characters, family comedy and supernatural mysteries, the first half may be worth your time. Yami Gautam's performance and Anurag Thakur's comic timing are additional reasons to consider watching it. However, those expecting consistently effective horror or a well-developed mythological narrative may find themselves disappointed.

Final Verdict: Nayyi Navelli has an interesting idea and a promising beginning, but its uneven execution prevents it from reaching its full potential.

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars.