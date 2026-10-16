Uzbekistan Plans 22,000 MW Of New Power Capacity By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to add 22,000 megawatts of new power generation capacity by 2030, increasing annual electricity production to more than 129 billion kilowatt-hours and raising the share of renewable energy to 54%, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with investors in the fuel and energy sector in Tashkent on October 16.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

Speaking at a meeting with investors in the fuel and energy sector, Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan had gained significant experience in preparing energy projects and working with investors and was now moving toward a new stage of cooperation.

He emphasized that each investment project should not only add generation capacity but also improve the reliability of electricity supplies and reduce losses.

A recently adopted presidential decree has clarified the respective responsibilities of the government and private businesses in the fuel and energy sector. Under the new approach, projects will be implemented through open competition, transparent rules and consistent fulfillment of agreed terms, Mirziyoyev said.

He noted that during the initial phase of renewable energy development, projects were often located in areas proposed by investors to attract investment quickly. However, the concentration of generation facilities in certain locations increased the cost of transmitting electricity to other regions.

“We need an integrated energy system, not individual power plants,” Mirziyoyev said.

Under the revised approach, Uzbekistan will plan where new generation capacity is needed and offer prepared projects through open tenders.

For each project put up for tender, authorities will disclose the land allocation, grid connection point and timeline, electricity purchase arrangements and payment terms in advance. The government also plans to ensure equal requirements for all investors, strengthen payment discipline and introduce mechanisms to reduce risks.

As part of this effort, six solar and wind power plant projects with a combined capacity of 2,200 MW will soon be offered through open tenders.

Mirziyoyev invited investors to participate in the upcoming tenders as Uzbekistan seeks to expand renewable energy generation and improve the efficiency and reliability of its power system.