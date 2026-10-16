Turkish Airlines and CFM sign MOU for more than 600 LEAP-1B engines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes 300 LEAP-1B engines to power up to 150 new 737 MAX aircraft; long-term services for entire fleet of 600+ LEAP-1B engines; and material services agreement to support the airline's future engine MRO shop

ISTANBUL, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkish Airlines and CFM International today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of more than 300 LEAP-1B engines, including spares, to power 100 firm and 50 option Boeing 737 MAX aircraft announced in September 23. The long-term services agreement will cover airline's entire LEAP-1B engine fleet, including previously ordered and delivered engines, spares, and engines associated with leased aircraft and potential options. Together, these represent more than 600 LEAP-1B engines operated by Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary AJet.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony in Istanbul by Prof. Murat Şeker, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, and Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran, one of CFM's two parent companies. It also includes a material services agreement to support the establishment of an engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Türkiye.

As Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines currently operates a fleet of 96 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft with CFM56-7B engines (including Ajet Fleet), as well as 79 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft powered by LEAP-1B (including AJet fleet).

Commenting on the agreement, Prof. Murat Şeker, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, stated:“This new step with CFM will support our growing fleet, network, and the operational efficiency. We are also pleased to strengthen our partnership with CFM through a comprehensive set of services, providing the expertise, reliability, and long-term support needed to develop our LEAP MRO capabilities alongside a long-standing partner.”

Turkish Technic CEO and Board Member, Mikail Akbulut said:“With this agreement, we will be able to provide comprehensive maintenance operations for the LEAP engine. As Turkish Technic, we will continue to invest in engine maintenance services as well as our aircraft and component maintenance capabilities in line with our strategy.”

Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran, said:“This MoU marks a new milestone in our successful relationship with Turkish Airlines, a trusted partner for nearly four decades. It reflects our shared ambition to support the airline's continued growth and fleet expansion. The MoU demonstrates our broader commitment to an open MRO ecosystem, which provides airlines with flexibility and competitive services to improve operational performance and manage costs effectively.”

Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, said:“We are proud to partner with Turkish Airlines as it continues flying to the most countries in the world. Putting its trust in CFM to provide highly reliable and efficient engines to support the growth of its Istanbul network and engine MRO capabilities is a responsibility we take seriously. We look forward to building on our proven partnership with this next chapter.”

In the 10 years since LEAP engines entered service, CFM has delivered more than 10,000 engines that have accumulated over 100 million flight hours. CFM continues to upgrade the LEAP fleet with a high-pressure turbine (HPT) durability kit to extend time on wing and a reverse bleed system (RBS). The company is focused on delivering high engine availability through exceptional MRO performance and competitive cost of ownership, with the benefits of aftermarket competition through its open MRO ecosystem.

This strategic agreement both underlines the flag carrier's long-standing partnership with CFM International and represents a new chapter for the inclusion process of newly ordered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its ever-growing fleet. The agreement will also bolster Turkish Technic's engine maintenance capabilities, through the establishment of a new state-of-the-art facility, enabling Turkish Technic to deliver comprehensive maintenance services.

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 569 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 358 worldwide destinations as 305 international and 53 domestics in 133 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website

About Turkish Technic

Turkish Technic (IATP: TKT), an association of Turkish Airlines group companies (Istanbul Stock Exchange: THYAO), is one of the world's leading aviation services providers, where comprehensive maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification and reconfiguration services are performed with a highly qualified workforce of 11,650 staff within Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Sabiha Gokcen Airport and Istanbul Airport facilities on two separate continents. Aside from its engineering and maintenance activities, Turkish Technic supports aircraft operators and owners globally with encompassing component pooling, design, certification and production services.

About CFM International

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. For the future of air transport, CFM's RISE program is accelerating development of new propulsion technologies that will pave the way for the next generation of aircraft. Discover more at

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Turkish Airlines and CFM sign MOU for more than 600 LEAP-1B engines

CONTACT: Nathan P. Hicks GE Aerospace +1 513 283 7495... Charlène Collard Safran Aircraft Engines +33 (6) 76 34 69 52...