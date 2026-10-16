Bowman Acquires Dymaptic, Expanding AI-Powered Geospatial Data Collection And Data Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition enhances Bowman's technology platform with greater geospatial AI, process automation and enterprise GIS capabilities

RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, announced today the acquisition of dymaptic, a provider of AI-powered custom geospatial solutions. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, dymaptic combines geospatial expertise with AI, machine learning and custom software development to help organizations turn their location-based data into actionable intelligence.

The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of Bowman's technology capabilities, adding AI and custom software solutions that broaden how Bowman can help clients use the growing volumes of geospatial and infrastructure data generated through surveying, aerial imaging, mapping and other project activities. By combining Bowman's engineering and geospatial expertise with dymaptic's geospatial AI and software development capabilities, project teams can turn that data into practical solutions that automate complex workflows, identify and extract information from imagery, connect data from multiple sources and create custom applications that make geospatial intelligence more accessible and actionable. Dymaptic's capabilities include enterprise GIS administration and customization, automated feature extraction from aerial and satellite imagery, natural-language interfaces for GIS, development of custom web and mobile applications, and automated spatial data pipelines.

“Dymaptic adds an important technology layer to our geospatial offerings,” said Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman.“Across the company, we collect and manage a substantial library of location-based information in support of complex infrastructure projects. The opportunity is increasingly about what we can do with that information, including how we analyze it, connect it with other data and put it to work solving client problems. By bringing software developers, AI specialists, engineers and geospatial professionals together, we can look at existing client challenges differently and develop solutions that enhance our toolkit.”

Dymaptic's capabilities can be applied across many of the markets Bowman currently serves, including power and utilities, transportation, natural resources, state and local governments, and other infrastructure environments where large, complex datasets inform planning, design, operations and asset management. Working alongside Bowman project teams, dymaptic's expertise can help clients automate data-intensive processes, develop tools around specific infrastructure and asset management workflows and create new ways to access and interact with project information.

“The most effective geospatial technology starts with understanding the problem a client is trying to solve,” said Mara Stoica, CEO of dymaptic.“Bringing our GIS developers and AI specialists together with Bowman engineers and geospatial professionals gives us direct insight into those challenges. That creates opportunities to build practical tools around real infrastructure workflows – from automating how data is processed and analyzed to creating applications that help clients make better use of their data.”

About Dymaptic

Dymaptic is an AI-first geospatial technology company and Esri Gold Partner, specializing in geospatial AI strategy and implementation, custom software development and enterprise GIS administration and customization. The company builds solutions that help organizations use location data to improve decision making, automate workflows and address complex operational challenges. Dymaptic serves government, energy, nonprofit, and commercial organizations both nationally and internationally. It is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with a distributed team across the United States. For more information, visit .

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and asset and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

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