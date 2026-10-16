NN, Inc. Enters Cable Assembly & Harness Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (“NN” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NNBR), an entrepreneurial growth company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the launch of a new Cable Assembly and Wire Harness product line and business. This new business startup represents NN's fourth unique new product line introduced by the Company during 2026.

This new Cable Assembly and Wire Harness product line adds to NN's growth program that targets Data Center, Defense, Electric Grid, Medical and High-Value Vehicle systems end markets. The product line includes engineered wiring, cable assembly, bus-bar assemblies, and box-build solutions. Production will be centered in Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico.

This new product line leverages NN's vertical integration in precision machining, precision stamping and complex engineered components. It also leverages the existing management team's historical experience in building and leading successful cable assembly and wire harness operations. This will enable NN to offer customers a higher level of value with cohesive electrical and electromechanical solutions.

The new Cable Assembly and Wire Harness Solutions business will feature advanced automated wire cutting, stripping, crimping, and termination equipment, complemented by digital work instructions, virtual assembly boards, and carousel-based assembly systems. Dedicated engineering and rapid prototyping capabilities will help accelerate project timelines, supporting customers from concept development and electrical architecture through detailed design, validation, and production readiness. Flexible production cells for low- and high-voltage applications, along with box-build capabilities, will enable NN to serve customers across a range of production volumes. Combined with NN's rapid prototyping and flexible manufacturing processes, these capabilities will help shorten project turnaround times, accelerate product development, and enable customers to move efficiently from prototype to full-scale production.

NN's first new product line introduced in 2026 was for the Data Center liquid cooling connector market. The second new product line was for the Medical market and aimed at producing components for automated surgery equipment, and the third new product line focuses on the Defense market to produce titanium firearm and weapon assemblies.

Tim Erro, NN's Chief Commercial Officer will be the General Manager of the new business. Moe Farhat will be the Chief Technology Officer, Raul Gutierrez will be the Sales Manager, and Luis Gomez will be the Juarez Plant Manager.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN commented, "NN is committed to strong growth in our targeted end markets, and the launch of this new product line is another addition. We have the right team to lead this new product line and business. We are bringing together precision components, interconnect expertise, and higher-level assembly capabilities and providing customers a powerful and simplified solution set from a single manufacturing partner. This is an exciting additional growth step and we look forward to discussing our results in this new product area.”

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is an entrepreneurial manufacturing company specializing in manufacturing micron-tolerance precision metal componentry for high-growth end markets, especially Data Center, Electric Grid, Medical, Defense, and High-Value Vehicle systems. Founded in 1980, NN serves over 700 customers on 4 continents through its 2,700 person workforce operating out of 28 global plants. This footprint enables rapid innovation and globally scaled solutions. For more information, visit nninc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding our business, operations, and financial performance. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recently filed Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q for the period following that Form 10-K, including the risk factors described therein. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

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