Aurora Mobile's Jpush Enhances Channel Communications And End-User Reach For Prinx Chengshan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that it has partnered with Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. (“Prinx Chengshan”) to integrate JPush, its intelligent push notification solution, into Prinx Chengshan's mobile platform. With its stable and efficient underlying messaging technology, JPush provides robust message delivery support for the platform.

As competition intensifies in China's mature tire market, building an agile digital supply chain and a localized distribution network has become increasingly important for companies seeking to improve operational efficiency. As a leading tire company, Prinx Chengshan operates an extensive B2B offline distribution network across China. To streamline the communication of business instructions, Prinx Chengshan has been developing its mobile platform to more quickly deliver critical information, including logistics updates and policy notifications, to distributors and automotive repair shops nationwide.

Overcoming Device Fragmentation to Improve Message Delivery Rates

In China's complex mobile internet ecosystem, enterprise applications often face two key challenges in reliably reaching users. First, the variety of Android smartphone brands has resulted in significant fragmentation across operating systems. Second, smartphone manufacturers generally employ strict background app management mechanisms to optimize battery consumption. When business apps used by automotive repair shops are inactive in the background, operating systems may block notifications, which can delay important order follow-ups or logistics information.

To address these challenges, Prinx Chengshan integrated JPush to optimize its underlying message delivery infrastructure. JPush supports a wide range of platforms, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web, through a standardized, unified SDK. JPush also integrates Aurora Mobile's push channels, as well as FCM, APNs, and system-level channels from major device manufacturers, including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Meizu, and ASUS.

With JPush's intelligent routing technology, high-priority business notifications can reliably reach users through system-level channels, even when the app is inactive, effectively improving delivery rates in complex network and device environments. JPush's unified interface also significantly reduces the development and maintenance workload of integrating messaging channels from different smartphone manufacturers.

Optimizing Push Strategies for More Targeted Distribution of Business Information

JPush's flexible distribution capabilities not only ensure reliable message delivery but also support more targeted management of Prinx Chengshan's channel communications.

Prinx Chengshan can use JPush's user identification capabilities to address the needs of different types of automotive repair shops. Instead of sending notifications to all users, Prinx Chengshan can distribute information to specific target groups. For instance, shops specializing in heavy-duty trucks could receive information on commercial tire maintenance and ordering policies, while urban shops servicing new energy vehicles could receive notifications about low-noise tire availability. This measured, targeted approach helps reduce irrelevant notifications for shop owners and improves the effectiveness of critical business communications.

The development of digital supply chains in traditional manufacturing industries depends on stable and reliable IT infrastructure. Aurora Mobile's professional and secure underlying messaging technology supports business collaboration across Prinx Chengshan's domestic distribution network. This helps the company advance its digital transformation and continuously improve operational efficiency in a highly competitive market.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

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