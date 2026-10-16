POET Technologies To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 16
| Media Relations Contact:
Adrian Brijbassi
...
| Company Contact:
Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements include, without limitation, the timing of the release of the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results, the Company's intention to host quarterly earnings conference calls beginning with its fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results, the Company's expectations with respect to its ability to advance customer and prospective customer relationships, its intention to ramp production, its deployment of capital, its ability to secure supply chain partnerships, its ability to increase sales and recruit new staff, and the Company's ability overall to advance its business objectives. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, potential changes in the Company's capital needs, changes in the technological or macroeconomic environment that result in demand for the Company's products being less than expected, changes in production requirements, inability to source and install capital equipment, inability to find and recruit new staff or to qualify and deliver its products on time, and risks that the Company will not be able to identify or consummate suitable acquisitions and/or partnerships and risks relating to the integration and success of any acquisitions and/or partnerships that are consummated.
For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at Prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information and statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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