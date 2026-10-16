Summer Moon Capital Opposes Metals X's 15P Proposal For First Tin
|Measure
|Pence per share
|Multiple of offer
|Metals X proposal
|15.0
|1.0x
|German projects, Zeus Capital, unrisked
|22.5
|1.5x
|Taronga, post-tax NPV at US$40,000/t
|23.6
|1.6x
|Zeus Capital fair value, whole Company
|33.8
|2.3x
|Taronga, post-tax NPV at spot
|55.7
|3.7x
SMC's Position
SMC opposes the proposal at the current price, does not intend to support or accept an offer at 15p per share, and calls on First Tin's independent directors to reject it. Any offer would need to be substantially improved to receive SMC's support. SMC reserves the right to support an offer at a materially higher price.
Sara Konstantine of Summer Moon Capital said:
"Metals X has made this approach just before Taronga's development approval, at a price that does not even cover Taronga, let alone the German projects that hold most of First Tin's tin. Shareholders have funded First Tin through feasibility and permitting and should not hand that value to the largest shareholder at 15 pence. We will not support this proposal unless it is substantially improved."
Under the UK Takeover Code, Metals X must announce a firm offer, or that it will not make one, by 5:00 p.m. London time on November 6, 2026.
SMC's full analysis is available at
About Summer Moon Capital
Summer Moon Capital is an investment firm based in Austin, Texas, and a shareholder in First Tin PLC.
Important Information
SMC is a shareholder in First Tin. This announcement reflects SMC's opinions and is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, or investment advice. NPV figures are project-level values before corporate costs and financing, and depend on assumptions for tin prices, exchange rates and discount rates. Sources for all figures are available at First Tin Shareholders.CONTACT: Media Contact Summer Moon Capital - Sara Konstantine...
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