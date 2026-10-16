Summer Moon Capital Opposes Metals X's 15P Proposal For First Tin

SMC believes it is opportunistic and materially undervalues First Tin.

Timing of the Proposal

Metals X made its proposal as First Tin's Taronga tin project in New South Wales entered the final stage of development approval, with every other permitting step complete. Seven weeks earlier, an updated feasibility study increased Taronga's base-case post-tax net present value (NPV) from A$98 million to A$246 million.

Metals X is First Tin's largest shareholder, with 29.95% of the shares and two nominees on the board. The 30% premium is measured against an 11.5p share price that does not reflect the expected approval.

Taronga Alone Is Worth More Than the Offer

On First Tin's own conservative assumptions, Taronga alone is worth more than the proposal.

At a tin price of US$40,000 per tonne, very below the spot price, Taronga's post-tax NPV is approximately £128 million, or 23.6p per share.

At the spot price of US$55,675 per tonne, it is approximately £302 million, or 55.7p per share.

German Projects Not Reflected

First Tin's German projects, Tellerhäuser and Gottesberg in Saxony, hold 61% of its contained tin. Zeus Capital, one of First Tin's joint brokers, values them at £121.7 million, or 22.5p per share, before risk adjustments. Because the proposal does not cover Taronga alone, it ascribes no value to the German projects.

Zeus Capital's fair value for First Tin is 33.8p per share after risk adjustments and corporate costs, more than twice the proposed price.