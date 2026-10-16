Weshop Enters Into Committed Equity Facility Of Up To $25 Million From Roth Principal Investments, LLC To Enhance Technology And Expand Its Community Ownership Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) (“WeShop” or the“Company”) today announced that on September 9, 2026 WeShop entered into a new financing option through a Committed Equity Facility (the“Equity Facility”) with Roth Principal Investments, LLC (“RPI”), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for Roth Capital Partners.

Under the Equity Facility, WeShop has the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell in its sole discretion up to $25 million of its Class A ordinary shares (the“Ordinary Shares”) to RPI, subject to the conditions outlined in the Equity Facility.

WeShop may draw on the Equity Facility opportunistically over time and is not required to use the full amount available. On October 13, 2026, WeShop's resale registration statement filed in connection with the Equity Facility was declared effective, registering up to 6 million Ordinary Shares issuable pursuant to the Equity Facility. The Equity Facility forms part of WeShop's broader financing strategy and complements the continuing shareholder support WeShop receives, including an existing loan which, on September 30, 2026, was increased by $500,000, bringing the total outstanding principal to $1.68 million, with the maturity date extended to September 29, 2027.

“This committed equity facility strengthens our financial flexibility and supports a disciplined capital strategy as we advance WeShop's next phase of growth with a focus on expanding into the U.S. market,” said Maria Weaver, CEO of WeShop.“We intend to deploy capital thoughtfully against the opportunities that matter most: enhancing our technology, deepening member engagement and expanding our community ownership model. We remain focused on responsible growth and long-term value creation for our members and shareholders.”

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBackTM program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including our ability to meet conditions precedent to issue Ordinary Shares to RPI pursuant to the Equity Facility and the fact that there can be no guarantee of how many Ordinary Shares will be sold pursuant to the Equity Facility, if any. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026 and its Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on August 24, 2026 and which furnishes to the SEC WeShop's financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company's filings with the SEC are available at .

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