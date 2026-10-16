Tango Therapeutics To Present Updated Vopimetostat + RAS(ON) Combination Data At European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host PDAC focused investor webcast on Friday, October 23, 2026, 7:30 am ET

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that the Company will present updated data from a Phase 1/2 study of vopimetostat in combination with daraxonrasib or zoldonrasib in patients with MTAP deleted RAS mutant (MTAPdel/RASmut) metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, which will be held October 23-27, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Abstracts will be available on the ESMO website on Monday, October 19, 2026,12:05 am CEST. The data cutoff in the abstract is as of April 3, 2026. The poster presentation will include updated data.

Abstract accepted for poster presentation

Title: A Phase 1/2 study of vopimetostat in combination with daraxonrasib or zoldonrasib in patients with MTAP deleted RAS mutant (MTAPdel/RASmut) metastatic PDAC and NSCLC

Abstract #: 3149P

Presenter: Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP (NEXT Oncology, Fairfax, United States of America)

Date, Time: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 12:00 - 12:45 pm CEST

PDAC Investor Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a PDAC focused investor webcast to discuss these data at 7:30 am ET on Friday, October 23, 2026. The live webcast can be accessed under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company's website at The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days on the Company website. Analysts who wish to join the teleconference and participate in Q&A should register here.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango Therapeutics leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectation of Tango Therapeutics. Forward-looking statements are not purely historical and may be accompanied by words such as“may”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“goal”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“designed,”“potential” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, implicit or explicit statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements: statements regarding: (i) the potential of the Company's PRMT5 molecules, as both standalone treatments and in combination with RAS(ON)-inhibitors; (ii) the Company's beliefs regarding the timing of upcoming clinical milestones and data disclosures and (iii) expectations regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's molecules and product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango Therapeutics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors referenced in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The Company specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investors:

Elizabeth Hickin

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Amanda Lazaro

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