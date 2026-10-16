Green Thumb Deepens Marion County Roots With Opening Of RISE Dispensary Belleview, Its 26Th Florida Location



New RISE Dispensary Belleview expands access to medical cannabis for patients across Marion County, where Green Thumb has cultivated and produced cannabis products since 2018.

RISE Dispensary Belleview opens October 16 and will celebrate its grand opening event on Friday, November 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Continuing with RISE's new store opening tradition, a portion of profits from RISE Dispensary Belleview's grand opening will benefit the local Belleview nonprofit Shepherd's Lighthouse.



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries, an industry-leading cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the“Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Belleview, located at 10907 & 10909 SE Hwy. 441, Belleview, FL 34420, will open on Friday, October 16. The new store builds on the Company's longstanding investment in Marion County, home to its Ocala cultivation and production facility and its Ocala dispensary.

Situated along U.S. Highway 441 just south of Ocala, RISE Dispensary Belleview will offer medical cannabis patients best-in-class products and knowledgeable local team members who are trained to guide them through the retail experience. The opening also creates new jobs in Belleview, adding to Green Thumb's workforce of more than 100 team members who call Marion County home.

Many of the products available at RISE Dispensary Belleview are cultivated and produced at Green Thumb's state-of-the-art Ocala facility, connecting local patients with cannabis grown and manufactured in their own community. The store's selection will include RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates; Dogwalkers pre-rolls; Good Green flower; &Shine flower and edibles; RISE flower and pre-rolls; Phat Panda flower and pre-rolls; Beboe edibles; and Doctor Solomon's tinctures, RSO and topicals.

“We couldn't be more excited to open our 26th store in Florida and our 3rd in Marion County. We're proud to expand access to quality medical cannabis while continuing to invest in the people and organizations that make this area special. From creating local jobs to supporting Shepherd's Lighthouse, we want our presence here to make a positive difference beyond our dispensary doors,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis.

To celebrate the opening, RISE Dispensary Belleview will host a grand opening celebration on Nov. 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will feature exclusive patient deals and promotions, as well as giveaways, music, refreshments from a local food truck and more.

Continuing RISE's tradition of giving back to each community it serves, profits from the grand opening event will benefit Shepherd's Lighthouse. Located at 5930 SE Robinson Road, the organization has been a longtime neighbor and cornerstone of the community. Shepherd's Lighthouse provides transitional housing, life-skills development, employment resources and other essential services to help single parents and families build greater stability and independence. To learn more about Shepherd's Lighthouse's mission and work, please visit their website.

RISE Dispensary Belleview will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Green Thumb has operated in Florida since 2018, with cultivation and production facilities in Ocala and Homestead supporting its growing retail presence across the state. With the opening of RISE Dispensary Belleview, the Company operates 26 RISE Dispensaries in Florida and more than 120 nationwide. In addition to RISE Dispensary Belleview, there are 25 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Kendall, New Port Richey, Ocala on College Rd, Orlando on Good Homes Rd, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Charlotte, Port Orange, Port St. Lucie, Sun City, Tallahassee on Mahan, Tallahassee on Tennessee, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach. Roll-thru pick-up and delivery services are available at select RISE Dispensaries across Florida.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value - all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 120+ retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Green Thumb Industries Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Green Thumb Industries Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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