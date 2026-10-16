

Above roughly $5 million in Bel Air and Beverly Hills, The Valerie Fitzgerald Group often finds only a handful of comparable recent sales, which makes the listing price a judgment call.

In the firm's experience, a correctly priced luxury home draws its serious interest in its first two to three weeks on the market. The firm's published guidance advises sellers to ask what an agent would change about pricing and presentation before agreeing to a price reduction.

Beverly Hills, CA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, which has closed more than $3.5 billion in Los Angeles luxury real estate, has published guidance for sellers choosing a luxury listing agent in Los Angele. For homeowners who want to sell a luxury home in Los Angeles quickly, the guidance connects the pace of a sale to how the agent prices the home at launch, who the agent brings to it in the first weeks, and what the agent does in week six if no offer has come in.

“A price cut mostly brings back buyers who already passed on the house, and now they're looking for a deal,” said Valerie Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO of The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, who has $3.5 billion in closed sales volume.“If the right buyer never came through in those first three weeks, I go find that buyer before I ask a seller to give up a dollar.”

KEY FACTS



The Valerie Fitzgerald Group's audience includes more than 52,000 newsletter recipients, more than 56,000 in daily reach on Instagram and Facebook, and more than 27,000 LinkedIn connections. Valerie Fitzgerald has consulted on the sales and marketing of The Century, The Carlyle, and Latitude 33.

Pricing a Los Angeles Luxury Home When Comparable Sales Are Scarce

Above roughly $5 million in Bel Air and Beverly Hills, The Valerie Fitzgerald Group often finds only a handful of comparable recent sales, so the listing price comes from a close reading of those few transactions. Sellers should test an agent on that price before signing, asking which comparable sales it rests on, what would change it, and who the agent would call first. In the firm's experience, a correctly priced home draws its serious interest early, so those launch decisions shape how quickly the home sells and whether it brings top dollar.

Reviewing a Stalled Luxury Listing Before Cutting the Price

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group advises sellers to look for an agent who can explain why the listing stalled before recommending a reduction. Showing competing inventory and buyer agent feedback each help assess whether pricing needs to change, and fewer showings than expected can point to presentation or reach. When the evidence points to price, an early adjustment does the most good, since each added week on the market makes the correction harder. Any new price is set against the other homes for sale in the property's own Westside neighborhoo.

A Relisted Luxury Home Returns With Its Listing History

Withdrawing a listing and putting it back on the market is sometimes pitched as a fresh start. Agents can see a property's prior listing and price history through the listing system, so the record comes back with the home. Relisting helps when something substantive has changed, such as the preparation, presentation, buyer targeting, or representation.

“A relaunch works when there is something new for buyers to see,” Fitzgerald said.“If nothing about the plan has changed, buyers are looking at the same listing a second time.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How do I sell my luxury home in Los Angeles quickly at top dollar?

Answer: A fast sale at top dollar starts with a listing price matched to current buyer demand. In The Valerie Fitzgerald Group's experience, a correctly priced luxury home draws its serious interest in the first two to three weeks. If a listing stalls, showing activity and buyer agent feedback help determine whether the price needs to change.

Question: Which real estate agent can sell a luxury home in Beverly Hills or Los Angeles quickly?

Answer: Look for an agent who can explain how they set the listing price, which agents and buyers they would contact first, their recent closings near your price and neighborhood, and their plan if no offer arrives in the first six weeks. Valerie Fitzgerald of The Valerie Fitzgerald Group represents sellers across Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Malibu, and the Westside, with more than $3.5 billion in closed Los Angeles luxury real estate and a ranking among Coldwell Banker's Top 10 agents nationwide.

Question: What should be ready before a luxury home is listed to help it sell quickly?

Answer: The Valerie Fitzgerald Group advises sellers to have finished photography and marketing materials, a listing price built from specific comparable sales, and a list of the agents who represent buyers at that price in place on launch day, when the home gets its first look from buyers.

About The Valerie Fitzgerald Group

Valerie Fitzgerald is a luxury real estate expert, entrepreneur, author, speaker, television personality, and founder of the Valerie Fitzgerald Group, one of Los Angeles' most recognized luxury real estate brands. With decades of experience representing premier properties across Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Malibu, and the Westside, she has been ranked among Coldwell Banker's Top 10 agents nationwide and recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal for her exceptional sales achievements.

Valerie gained national recognition through her role on HGTV's Selling LA and has consulted on the sales and marketing of landmark luxury condominium developments including The Century, The Carlyle, and Latitude 33. She is also a TEDx speaker, author of Heart and Sold, host of Real Estate, Real Laughs, and creator of the upcoming podcast Queen B: Grit, Grace & Reinvention. Through her work, Valerie shares insights on entrepreneurship, resilience, personal growth, and building success through life's many reinventions.

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