

Business bankruptcy filings rose 16.9% in the 12 months ending June 30, 2026, according to the U.S. Courts. The decision to sue rests with the creditor, after Southwest Recovery Services explains the likely costs and outcomes.

Addison, TX, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business bankruptcy filings rose 16.9% to 26,941 in the year ending June 30, 2026, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. When a debtor company files for bankruptcy, federal law generally halts collection lawsuits and judgment enforcement against it. Southwest Recovery Services, a contingency-only commercial collection agency with 12 offices across seven states, reviews each stalled account for legal viability, including whether a judgment would be collectible, and brings its recommendation to the creditor.

The review is meant to keep a creditor from spending money on a judgment it can't collect. In the firm's experience, pre-legal demand letters and escalating contact often resolve accounts that standard collections stalled on. The review covers the accounts that remain unresolved.

What Makes a Commercial Debt Worth Pursuing in Court



Pre-legal efforts have run their course. Negotiation, escalated contact and pre-legal demand letters have not resolved the balance.

The documentation supports a case. Invoices, statements, payment history and written agreements are reviewed to see whether they support the claim.

The debtor has the ability to pay. The firm assesses whether a judgment would be collectible before it recommends suit.

The balance is weighed against the cost. Legal fees can approach the amount owed, so the firm considers whether litigation makes financial sense. The creditor decides. Southwest Recovery Services explains the likely costs and outcomes, and the decision to pursue legal action belongs to the creditor.

The viability review uses CollectWise, a third-party legal intelligence platform, alongside the firm's own read of the file.

A suit affects the reputation of both the creditor and the debtor and can take a long time to conclude, the firm notes.“Regardless of the means of recovery, our focus is always on preserving goodwill and representing the client professionally,” said Steven Dietz, CEO & Founder of Southwest Recovery Services.

What Happens After a Creditor Approves Legal Action

Once a creditor approves legal action, Southwest Recovery Services escalates the account to legal servicing through its network. The legal escalatio options include pre-legal demand, litigation, judgment enforcement and asset recovery.

When an Account Does Not Qualify for Referral

An account that does not meet the conditions is not referred. Accounts with no viable recovery path are closed at no charge to the client, consistent with the contingency model behind its commercial debt recovery work.

This release describes Southwest Recovery Services' referral practice and is not legal advice. Creditors should consult their own counsel about litigation in the debtor's jurisdiction.

Source: United States Courts: Bankruptcies Rise 12.2 Percent (2026).

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: When does a commercial collection account go to legal action?

Answer: A commercial account typically moves to legal action after negotiation and pre-legal demand have not resolved the balance. The documentation has to support the claim, and the debtor has to be able to pay a judgment. The creditor makes the final decision after reviewing the likely costs and outcomes.

Question: Can a business debt be collected without a signed contract?

Answer: Often, yes. Invoices, emails confirming the transaction or an established course of dealing can support a commercial claim. Whether they are sufficient depends on the jurisdiction; creditors should confirm with counsel. A signed contract strengthens the claim.

Question: How long does legal escalation on a commercial debt take?

Answer: It depends on the jurisdiction, the size of the account and whether the matter goes to litigation. On larger debts, Southwest Recovery Services notes that full civil litigation typically takes 6 to 12 months. The firm keeps the creditor updated on status and next steps throughout.

About Southwest Recovery Services

Southwest Recovery Services is a debt collection and accounts receivable management firm headquartered in Addison, Texas, with offices in Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio and Colorado. Founded in 2004, the company provides first-party collections, third-party collections, revenue cycle management, skip tracing and asset location services to clients ranging from independent medical practices to enterprise commercial creditors. Southwest Recovery Services scores accounts for contact probability before outreach and sequences contact based on timing, channel and balance size, drawing on two decades of recovery data across Dallas-Fort Worth and seven states.

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