OXB Appoints Joachim Kreuzburg As Independent Non-Executive Director

Oxford, UK – 16 October 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces the appointment of Dr Joachim Kreuzburg as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective on 23 November 2026.

Dr Kreuzburg has more than 20 years of public company leadership experience in the global life sciences industry. He was Chair of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius AG (XETRA: SRT3) from 2003 to 2025. He was also Chair of the Board of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Euronext Paris: DIM) from 2007 to 2025, and its Chief Executive Officer until 2023. Under his leadership, Sartorius transformed from a supplier of filtration devices and weighing instruments into a leading life sciences tools company and one of the foremost global players in its field. The transformation followed a clear strategic vision, driven by a focus on innovation and commercial excellence and included the acquisition of 24 complementary and differentiated businesses. During Dr Kreuzburg's tenure, Sartorius AG's stock market valuation rose from c. EUR 90 million to around EUR 14 billion.

Dr. Kreuzburg currently serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss AG, an optical technologies company, and as Deputy Chair of prosthetics company Ottobock SE (XETRA: OBCK). He is Chair of Cube Biotech GmbH and a member of the advisory group of Novo Holdings. Beyond his corporate roles, he is a member of the Board of Deutscher Stifterverband, which funds research and academia, a member of the Senate of the Max Planck Gesellschaft, and a member of the advisory board of the Berlin Institute of Health.

Relevant disclosures

Save as disclosed, there are no disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8(R).

Dr Roch Doliveux, Chair of OXB, commented:“OXB is at an important stage in its growth, with its multi-vector CDMO network now spanning the UK, France and the US, and a clear plan for the years ahead. Joachim's track record of transforming and scaling a leading global biopharma research and manufacturing partner, delivering strong revenue and profit growth whilst executing and integrating acquisitions, will be invaluable as we execute on this strategy. I am delighted to welcome him to the Board.”

Dr Joachim Kreuzburg said:“Cell and gene therapies are among the most promising areas of modern medicine, and OXB has built a differentiated position as a global, innovation-led CDMO with deep viral vector expertise. Having spent my career scaling life science businesses and supporting biopharma customers through every stage of development, I see a significant opportunity ahead for OXB. I am personally excited to join the Board and to work with Roch, OXB's CEO Frank Mathias and the team to help deliver the Company's growth ambitions."

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About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has over 30 years of experience in viral vectors, the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing development and manufacturing expertise for lentiviral, AAV, adenoviral, MVA and other viral vectors. Building on its viral vector leadership, OXB also supports the development of emerging in vivo therapies through its expertise in vector engineering, manufacturing platforms, and novel envelope technologies. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVectaTM system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE 250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA and Durham NC, US. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.