Everwind To Announce Historic Private Investment In Point Tupper And Nova Scotia Energy Portfolio
EverWind CEO Trent Vichie will be joined by Premier Tim Houston, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Sydney-Glace Bay Mike Kelloway, Richmond County Warden Lois Landry and Membertou Chief Terry Paul.
Notes for Media:
- An embargoed technical briefing will be held onsite at 9:00 a.m. AST The media must arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. AST at EverWind's security gate located at 4090 Industrial Park Road, Point Tupper, Nova Scotia Media planning on attending the event must confirm attendance and provide a list of names. Security clearance is required
in accordance with Transport Canada regulations, and all media must bring identification. Media attending only the announcement must arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. AST. or it can be viewed on our YouTube channel: @everwind.canada Please confirm your attendance by contacting: ... and ... The Technical briefing will be held indoors, and the main announcement will take place outdoors, so please dress warmly for the weather.
About EverWind
EverWind is a Nova Scotia-based energy infrastructure company that owns and
operates the Point Tupper terminal and is developing a portfolio of renewable energy, green hydrogen and ammonia, and supporting industrial infrastructure. Its developments include Indigenous participation and support long-term investment and employment across Atlantic Canada.
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