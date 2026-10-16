Everwind To Announce Historic Private Investment In Point Tupper And Nova Scotia Energy Portfolio

EverWind is a Nova Scotia-based energy infrastructure company that owns and operates the Point Tupper terminal and is developing a portfolio of renewable energy, green hydrogen and ammonia, and supporting industrial infrastructure. Its developments include Indigenous participation and support long-term investment and employment across Atlantic Canada.

EverWind CEO Trent Vichie will be joined by Premier Tim Houston, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Sydney-Glace Bay Mike Kelloway, Richmond County Warden Lois Landry and Membertou Chief Terry Paul.

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