MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dealscribe has launched an intuitive chat function that gives market participants a new way to find information on deal documentation.“Ask Dealscribe” allows users to access Dealscribe data using natural language questions, simplifying deal comparison and data extraction.The function draws on Dealscribe's data on the governing documents of over 5,000 collateralized loan obligations, leveraged loans, high yield bonds, residential mortgage-backed bonds and commercial real estate securitizations. This data is curated and verified by Dealscribe's 40-strong team of research analysts.Ask Dealscribe uses segregated versions of leading large language models, ensuring that confidential deal terms, user prompts and language cannot leak into or train public models. The function has no ability to alter Dealscribe data and can be turned off for individual users.“Many investors are falling out of love with high maintenance and expensive internal AI solutions,” says Dealscribe chief executive Mike Peterson.“Ask Dealscribe allows market participants to plug straight into a huge existing database of documents and intelligence.”The initial version of Ask Dealscribe uses the model context protocol (MCP) to connect large language models to data sources. Dealscribe is developing additional AI-driven tools which will be integrated into Ask Dealscribe in the near future.Dealscribe provides independent analysis on legal terms of financial deals including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), corporate credit agreements and asset-backed securities, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare hundreds of deal terms across more than 5,000 deals.

Michael Peterson

Dealscribe

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Dealscribe launches powerful AI chat tool for understanding deal documentation News Provided By Dealscribe October 16, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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