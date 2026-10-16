Schedulex For Oracle Cloud HCM: MKSK Moves Its Work Schedule Tool Into The X Cloud Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Excel-designed work patterns, validated before loading and bulk-loaded into Oracle Cloud HCM - credited with cutting rota-to-payroll processing by up to 90%

- Mohammed Khan, Director – Oracle Division at MKSK ConsultingOXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MKSK Consulting today announced that its MKSK Work Schedule Tool for Oracle Cloud HCM has joined the MKSK X Cloud Platform and been relaunched as ScheduleX for Oracle Cloud HCM.Work schedules are a persistent bottleneck in Oracle Cloud HCM programmes. Oracle's seeded spreadsheet approach supports only a limited number of work patterns and can struggle with large volumes; building schedules one by one through the user interface consumes hours; and a custom API integration adds technical complexity, cost and delivery risk. Errors are frequently discovered only when they reach payroll.ScheduleX was built to remove that bottleneck. Teams create work schedules in Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets and load them directly into Oracle Cloud HCM. Every schedule is validated before it is loaded, duplicates are detected and blocked in real time, and complex rotations are unlimited rather than capped. The platform also provides role-based access control, complete GDPR-ready audit logs, and analytics, and is designed to perform at a scale of millions of records.That pre-load validation and bulk loading is why, in its SME News Greater London Enterprise Awards 2025 profile, MKSK's Work Schedule Tool was credited with reducing rota-to-payroll processing by up to 90%. At the same awards, MKSK Consulting won Best Use of AI in Enterprise HR Transformation 2025 and the Innovation Award in Payroll Automation & Transformation 2025. ScheduleX sits alongside FormulaX, the first AI Fast Formula generator, created by MKSK to generate, explain and validate Oracle Fast Formulas, in the X Cloud Platform - a family of specialist tools MKSK built to solve the specific problems its consultants kept meeting on live Oracle Cloud HCM implementations."Work schedules look like a configuration detail - until you have hundreds of rotating patterns to build and a payroll deadline behind them," said Mohammed Khan, Director – Oracle Division at MKSK Consulting. "As ScheduleX, the tool gets the name, the platform and the focus it had already earned in practice."ScheduleX is aimed at Heads of Payroll, HR Systems and HRIS leaders, Oracle HCM product owners and HR transformation leads, as well as Oracle HCM consultancies and implementation partners.ScheduleX is available now. Demonstrations: co or.... Product site: schedulexcloud.About MKSK Consulting: an Oxford-headquartered, Oracle Cloud HCM-only consultancy that has supported 200,000 employees across complex implementations and develops its own software, including FormulaX and ScheduleX.Contact: Mohammed Khan, Director – Oracle Division, MKSK Consulting, 32 Garsington Road, Cowley, Oxford, OX4 2LG, United Kingdom,..., +44 (0)20 8138 0318.

Mohammed Khan

MKSK Consulting

+44 20 8138 0318

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ScheduleX for Oracle Cloud HCM: MKSK Moves Its Work Schedule Tool Into the X Cloud Platform News Provided By MKSK Consulting October 16, 2026, 10:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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