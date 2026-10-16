Juro Now Available In Microsoft Copilot, As A Launch Partner For Microsoft Legal Skills

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Juro users can now search, analyse, draft and update contracts from Copilot, as Microsoft unlocks 'legal skills' for millions of Microsoft users

- Richard Mabey, CEO, Juro

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligent contracting platform Juro (juro) has launched a connector for Microsoft Copilot, giving customers the ability to work with their contracts and contract data from inside Microsoft's enterprise AI assistant.

Juro is one of a handful of legal tech companies selected to launch Microsoft's suite of Legal Skills, unlocking faster legal work for millions of users.

While business and legal users increasingly start their working day in an AI assistant, their contracts still live in a separate system. Instead of forcing users to switch tools, Juro's Copilot connector brings contract data to wherever people already work.

Once connected, users can search for contract content and smartfields using natural language. They can analyse documents to surface key terms, and flag risks and unusual clauses.

Users can also draft new contracts from approved Juro templates, and update smartfields, without leaving the chat. A user might ask: "Which of our contracts terminate in Q3, and are there any non-standard termination clauses?"

The connector is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard that lets frontier LLMs interface safely with business systems. Juro's MCP server already supports Claude and ChatGPT, so customers can choose which assistant to use.

Customers testing the Copilot connector have been delighted with the time savings and ease of use:

"Previously, if I wanted to analyse contracts or pull out particular clauses, I had to download them into Copilot first. That meant local copies and an extra step. Connecting Copilot straight to Juro removes that step." - Legal Operations Manager, FTSE-listed global consumer brand

Juro CEO & Co-founder, Richard Mabey, said:

"In my career as a lawyer, I spent all day in Microsoft solutions, and thousands of our users still do today. What's changing is that they start their day in Copilot, and it's a huge time-saver to enable them to handle contract work safely there too. We're delighted to be part of Microsoft's first wave of Legal Skills, as AI continues to reshape the legal profession.”

Get started here: Juro Copilot connector

Tom Bangay

Juro

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Juro Copilot integration

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Juro now available in Microsoft Copilot, as a launch partner for Microsoft Legal Skills News Provided By Juro October 16, 2026, 10:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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