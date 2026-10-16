Education 2.0 Conference To Highlight The Evolving Conversations Around Student Well-Being At Its 2026 Edition

Education 2.0 Conference

The education summit in Singapore creates opportunities for educators to explore approaches that strengthen student well-being and enrich learning experiences.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Education 2.0 Conference will return to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from December 2–4, 2026, bringing together educators, academic leaders, researchers, policymakers, and education professionals from around the world. The upcoming edition of the three-day education summit will spotlight the growing focus on student well-being through discussions that examine how educational institutions are supporting learners while responding to the evolving expectations of modern education.The Singapore 2026 Edition of the Education 2.0 Conference will feature sessions that explore student well-being from multiple perspectives, including student engagement, inclusive learning environments, emotional well-being, and the role these elements play in enriching educational experiences. Attendees will hear diverse viewpoints from education professionals who are working to create learning environments that support students both inside and beyond the classroom.Beyond the scheduled sessions at the education conference in Singapore, participants will have opportunities to interact with educators, institutional leaders, and policymakers representing different educational systems and learning communities. These conversations will provide valuable perspectives on how institutions are approaching student well-being, allowing attendees to compare experiences, exchange practical insights, and reflect on approaches that may be relevant to their own educational settings.The Education 2.0 Conference will also highlight how conversations around student well-being continue to intersect with broader educational priorities such as teaching practices, institutional culture, student engagement, and holistic development. By bringing together professionals from diverse disciplines, the upcoming edition will provide attendees with exposure to a wide range of perspectives that reflect the evolving needs of today's learners and educational institutions.Discussing the significance of these conversations, Sai Narula, Manager at the Education 2.0 Conference, said, "We believe student well-being deserves to be part of every meaningful conversation about education because it influences how students learn, participate, and grow. At our Singapore 2026 Edition, attendees can expect discussions that present diverse perspectives from educators and academic leaders who are approaching this priority in different ways. We look forward to creating a space where those experiences can be shared and explored together."As educational priorities continue to evolve, opportunities to explore diverse perspectives become increasingly valuable for education professionals. By bringing together educators, researchers, policymakers, and institutional leaders, the Education 2.0 Conference will continue to present discussions that reflect the changing priorities shaping education today. The Singapore 2026 Edition of the three-day education summit will offer attendees a platform to gain fresh perspectives on student well-being while connecting with professionals committed to creating meaningful learning experiences.About Education 2.0 ConferenceEducation 2.0 Conference is a global platform that brings together educators, researchers, policymakers, institutional leaders, and education professionals to exchange perspectives on teaching, learning, leadership, innovation, and the future of education. Hosted in leading destinations including Singapore, Dubai, and Las Vegas, the three-day education conference features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking experiences, and expert-led sessions exploring the ideas and trends shaping education worldwide. Through knowledge sharing and cross-sector collaboration, the conference continues to support professional learning and educational excellence. To learn more about the Education 2.0 Conference, please visit .

Bhawna Banga

The 2.0 Conferences

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Education 2.0 Conference To Highlight The Evolving Conversations Around Student Well-Being At Its 2026 Edition News Provided By The 2.0 Conferences October 16, 2026, 10:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education



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