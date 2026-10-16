Montana West Sports Launches Halloween 'Lucky Spin' With Chances To Win A Free Order

Halloween Lucky Spin

Montana West Sports, the officially licensed sports bag and accessories brand, today announced the launch of its Halloween Lucky Spin, a limited-time promotion

- Diana, Sales Manager, Montana West Inc, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Montana West Sports, the officially licensed sports bag and accessories brand, today announced the launch of its Halloween Lucky Spin, a limited-time promotion on montanawestsports. Every sports fan gets one free spin, with a chance to win a completely free order, free shipping, or discount codes for any sporting goods from NFL, MLB, NCAA, NBA, WNBA, and NHL on site.As the Milwaukee Brewers book their ticket to the World Series and the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays battle for the American League pennant, Montana West Sports, the officially licensed sports bag and accessories brand is giving fans more ways to celebrate with officially licensed sports gears. The brand today announced its Halloween Lucky Spin on montanawestsports, a free promotion where every participant gets one spin for a chance to win a completely free order, free shipping, or discount codes.“October is the best month on the sports calendar, and this year's postseason has fans fired up from Milwaukee to Cleveland to Tampa Bay,” Noya, marketing specialist at Montana West Sports.“Lucky Spin is our way of adding a little Halloween fun to the moment. And for the fans who shop with us all year, we've boosted our Rewards program and added more discounts, so there's something for everyone, whether or not the wheel lands on a prize.”How It WorksFans visit the Lucky Spin page on montanawestsports, enter their email address, agree to the official rules, and spin. The result is determined randomly at the moment of the spin, and every participant has the same odds. Playing is free, and no purchase is required to play or to win. Each person, email address, phone number, household and device is limited to one spin during the promotion.The Prizes1. Free Order: The winning order is covered up to $70 in merchandise value. Winners must join the Montana West Sports Facebook Community within 48 hours of winning and reply with the email used to spin. The free order must be placed by October 31.2. Free Shipping: Available to U.S. customers only.3. Discount Codes: [e.g., $5, $10 and 15% off coupons bundled with minimum-order thresholds], delivered on screen and by email.All prizes and codes must be used by October 31, 2026, 11:59 PM Central Time. Codes are valid only for the email address used to spin, one code per order, and cannot be combined with other promotions.EligibilityThe promotion is open to legal residents of the United States and Canada. The free shipping prize does not apply to customers in Canada. Employees of Montana West Sports and their immediate family members are not eligible. Full terms, including prize restrictions and fair-play rules, are available in the official rules on the Lucky Spin page.pages/lucky-spin-win-rulesAbout Montana West SportsMontana West Sports is a Dallas-based brand of officially licensed sports bags and accessories for fans of the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA and NCAA. Built around the idea of“Wear the Game,” the brand helps fans show their team pride in everyday style. Learn more at montanawestsports.

Nicoletta Alcamo

Montana West Inc.

+1 972-798-8808

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Montana West Sports Launches Halloween 'Lucky Spin' with Chances to Win a Free Order News Provided By Montana West Inc. October 16, 2026, 10:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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