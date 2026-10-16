Livedata Announces Strategic Partnership With Valley Health System To Expand Surgical Capacity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leading Health System Selects Purpose-Built Perioperative Analytics to Unify Reporting Across Hospital and ASCs

- Jeff Robbins, LiveData Founder and CEOCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiveData, the premier developer of real-time perioperative workflow solutions, today announced that Valley Health System is deploying its LiveData InsightsTM surgical analytics platform. Valley Health System, a leading healthcare system serving the communities of northern New Jersey and southern New York, has connected LiveData Insights across three of their hospital and ambulatory surgery centers to enhance coordination and reporting, as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and patient access.LiveData Insights delivers advanced reporting capabilities that are especially user-friendly for perioperative and procedural services. By transforming both real-time and historical data into actionable intelligence, the platform enables healthcare leaders to better understand operating room performance, optimize scheduling, and identify opportunities for growth.“We are seeing strong and growing demand for analytics that are centered around perioperative services,” said Jeff Robbins, Founder and CEO of LiveData.“Valley Health System is a forward-thinking organization committed to transparency and continuous improvement. We're excited to support their teams with findings tailored to their existing workflows and EHR environment.”Through this implementation, Valley Health System will be able to analyze key performance metrics across sites in greater detail, supporting operational flexibility while improving overall system efficiency. This approach reflects a broader shift among health systems toward more integrated, real-time operational intelligence in perioperative care.LiveData Insights is designed to complement and extend existing EHRs, including MEDITECH Expanse, with intuitive, role-based dashboards and predictive analytics that help clinical and operational leaders make faster, more informed decisions.Traditional business intelligence tools often fall short in the dynamic, high-stakes environment of surgical operations. In contrast, LiveData Insights integrates real-time workflow data, predictive models, and clinician-centered design into a single network-wide system – delivering a level of operational visibility and actionable support that conventional BI tools cannot match.As adoption of LiveData Insights continues to grow, LiveData is expanding its footprint among hospitals seeking modern analytics solutions that work alongside existing systems to improve access, efficiency, and care delivery.- About LiveData -LiveData began developing surgical workflow solutions in 2001, when the company took a leading role in an Operating Room of the Future project at Massachusetts General Hospital funded by a grant from the US Army. Today, over 700 operating rooms across 44 states are using LiveData to address patient safety, team communication, case growth, and perioperative efficiency.LiveData is proud to be rated the #1 Inpatient Surgical + Perioperative Solution in the most recent Black Book Research list, an unbiased survey of over 14,000 hospital leaders. LiveData's OR-Dashboard with Active Time Out has been designated a Joint Commission Leading Practice. In 2019, our company was named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants. LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit , follow LiveData on LinkedIn, or request a demo of LiveData's tools.###©2026 LiveDataand Active Time Outare registered trademarks of LiveData, Inc. LiveData InsightsTM, LiveData PeriOp ManagerTM, PeriOp PlannerTM, Patient FlowTM, PreOp BoardTM, OR-DashboardTM, OR-Schedule BoardTM, Family Waiting BoardTM, Procedure Suite ManagerTM, and PeriOp Manager AnalyticsTM are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

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LiveData Announces Strategic Partnership with Valley Health System to Expand Surgical Capacity News Provided By LiveData October 16, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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