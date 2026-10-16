Jake's List Announces Mobile App Launch For Apple And Android, Bringing Customer Research To Contractors On The Go

The launch of the mobile app brings the Jake's List customer research platform directly to contractors' mobile devices

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jake's List, a platform designed specifically for service businesses, today announced the upcoming launch of its mobile application for Apple and Android devices. The new app is designed to give contractors and other service professionals convenient mobile access to the Jake's List platform while they are working, traveling between jobs, or evaluating potential residential customers.Jake's List was created around a concept that has historically been difficult for service businesses: giving the service business an opportunity to research and review the customer before accepting a residential job.Through Jake's List, service businesses can research customer information, review available customer scores and read customer reviews submitted by other service businesses. The platform is intended to provide contractors with additional information they can consider before deciding whether to accept a job.The launch of the mobile app expands access to those tools beyond the desktop and brings the Jake's List customer research platform directly to contractors' mobile devices.“Service businesses spend a tremendous amount of time researching jobs, estimating projects and preparing for customers,” said Jake Turner, founder of Jake's List.“The mobile app makes it easier for them to access Jake's List when they need to research a customer or review information about a potential residential job.”The Apple and Android applications are being introduced as Jake's List continues its nationwide expansion.The company recently reported that its platform was approaching 1 million customer searches and 300,000 customer reviews, based on internal platform data. The milestones reflect growing activity on a platform focused on connecting service businesses with information about the customers they may be considering working for.Unlike traditional review platforms that primarily focus on consumers reviewing businesses, Jake's List is designed around reviews created by service businesses about customers. The company says this approach is intended to provide service businesses with another source of information when evaluating residential work.The mobile launch also gives contractors the ability to access customer information before arriving at a job, while estimating a project, or while considering whether to accept a new customer.Jake's List currently focuses on service-business categories including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, concrete, remodeling, painting, flooring, cleaning, pest control, restoration, tree service, pool service, fencing, handyman services, pressure washing, junk removal, appliance repair and general contracting.The company says its broader objective is to provide service businesses with tools and information that can help them make more informed decisions about residential customers and help create a more balanced relationship between homeowners and the companies serving them.The Jake's List mobile app is scheduled to become available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as the company completes its mobile launch.For more information about Jake's List, visit jakeslist.About Jake's ListJake's List is a customer research and review platform designed specifically for service businesses. The platform allows service businesses to research customers, view available customer information and submit reviews about customers following residential service experiences. Jake's List was created to provide service businesses with information they can use when evaluating potential residential jobs.Media Contact:Jake's List, LLC...

Markus Sterle

Jake's List, LLC

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Jake's List Announces Mobile App Launch for Apple and Android, Bringing Customer Research to Contractors on the Go News Provided By Jake's List October 16, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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