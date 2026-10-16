FSSAI Issues Notices To Radisson Blu Delhi Operator, Flipkart And Bigbasket Over Food Safety Violations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said that it has issued notices to the operator of Radisson Blu Hotel here and e-commerce majors Flipkart and BigBasket over misleading claims for an edible oil, among other enforcement actions.

In a notice to AB Hotels Ltd -- which operates Radisson Blu Hotel, New Delhi -- the FSSAI said poor maintenance of premises and equipment was observed, including rusted machinery, freezer leakage, and deficiencies in refrigeration, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting.

It flagged inadequate cleaning and sanitisation, stagnant water, drainage and food-waste issues, and deficiencies in pest control, including cockroach and fly activity.

Food procurement and receiving checks were found inadequate, including receipt of fungal-affected and deteriorated fruits and vegetables, with deficiencies in approved-vendor records and traceability, the regulator said.

The FSSAI also said cooking oil suitability checks were not carried out as required, and oils with TPC values of 31 and 24.4 were found in use in the NYC Kitchen.

It noted improper segregation of raw and cooked foods, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, and food handlers working without gloves and hairnets, wearing jewellery and with long nails.

The operator has been directed to take immediate corrective measures and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), failing which action including suspension of the FSSAI licence may follow, it added.

In a separate notice, the FSSAI flagged Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (BigBasket) and Flipkart India Pvt Ltd regarding misleading claims for "Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil".

The product was promoted through e-commerce platforms and social media with claims such as 'reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol' and '10,000+ PPM Natural Oryzanol', associating its consumption with cholesterol management and heart health, the regulator said.

The claims were found to be not permitted under the applicable claims for edible vegetable oil under the Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018, it said, adding that Gemini Edibles was also found offering products through its own e-commerce website without a valid Central Licence covering e-commerce activity.

The concerned firms have been directed to show cause as to why action should not be initiated.

In a third action, the regulator said it has suspended the licence of DNV Food Products Ltd with immediate effect after finding food being manufactured, packed and stored under unhygienic conditions, with flies, stagnant water and cobwebs, including a fly in direct contact with papad.