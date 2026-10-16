High Court Allows Punjab CM To Travel To France After Centre's Denial

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 16 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday allowed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to travel to France amidst the Centre's denial of political clearance, citing the security threat to him and the absence of a formal invitation from the French government.

The state government, however, accused the Centre of adopting a discriminatory approach towards the Chief Minister's foreign visits.

A bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya passed the order after hearing arguments from the state government and the Centre.

The government had approached the High Court after the Ministry of External Affairs denied political clearance for Mann's proposed visit to France from October 15 to 21, along with Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ravi Bhagat. The delegation's visit was aimed at promoting Punjab's agricultural and food-processing products in international markets and exploring trade opportunities.

According to the state government's petition, the proposed visit was linked to SIAL Paris 2026, an international food industry exhibition scheduled to take place from October 17 to 21 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

The Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (MARKFED) was allotted a stall in the India Pavilion organised under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The government argued that the visit would help showcase Punjab's agricultural produce, connect local businesses with overseas buyers and attract investment. It also submitted that MARKFED would bear the expenses of the visit.

In its petition, the state government challenged the denial of political clearance, arguing that the decision had been communicated without assigning reasons or providing an opportunity to explain the purpose of the visit. The state described the decision as arbitrary and alleged that it interfered with the state government's executive functions. It also raised concerns about what it claimed was discriminatory treatment in granting permission for official foreign visits.

The Centre opposed the visit, citing security concerns and the possibility of threats to the Chief Minister from Khalistani elements. It also raised questions about the absence of a formal invitation from the French government and the arrangements required to ensure Mann's security during the visit.

The state government countered that the necessary arrangements could be coordinated with the Indian mission and French authorities. After considering the submissions, the High Court allowed the state government's plea, clearing the legal hurdle arising from the denial of political clearance.