SC Stays Trial In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Issues Notice On Plea To Shift Case To Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the ongoing trial before a Bhopal court in the case relating to the death of former model and actress Twisha Sharma and issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), her husband Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh on a plea seeking transfer of the trial outside Madhya Pradesh, preferably to Delhi.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order on a transfer petition filed by Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, who has expressed apprehension that his daughter would not get a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Abhijeet Sinha submitted that Giribala Singh, a former judge, was an influential person in Bhopal, raising concerns about the fairness of the trial in the state.

Sinha also informed the apex court that certain material had been placed before it in a sealed cover in support of the transfer plea.

The petition seeks transfer of the criminal proceedings to a competent court in Delhi, citing concerns over the initial investigation, the handling of bail proceedings and the possibility of a fair trial in Bhopal.

The deceased's father, who is settled in the Delhi-NCR region, has contended that the trial could be shifted to the national capital.

The trial before the Bhopal Sessions Court has reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges.

Twisha died at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026, around five months after her marriage. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh, are accused in the case.

In his petition, Navnidhi Sharma has raised concerns over the handling of Giribala Singh's bail applications, alleging that five courts dealt with the matter over five days and that three judges returned the file or recused themselves for different reasons.

The plea has also questioned the initial investigation, including the sealing of the terrace where Twisha died, the handling of ligature material during the first post-mortem and the alleged collection of CCTV footage by Giribala Singh.

The petitioner has further referred to alleged incidents involving Twisha's brother, a serving Army officer, at Bhopal court premises on May 15, and the family's counsel at Jabalpur district court on May 22.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case on May 25, following which the CBI took over the investigation. On August 14, the probe agency filed a 636-page charge sheet against the two accused, alleging cruelty, abetment of suicide, and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The dowry-related aspect remains under further investigation.

Seeking transfer of the trial to Delhi, the petitioner has also relied on the CBI's investigation from the national capital, a second post-mortem conducted by an AIIMS New Delhi medical board, forensic reports issued by CFSL Delhi and the presence of the investigating officer and several witnesses in the National Capital Region.