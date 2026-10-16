Rain Plays Spoilsport, Vijay Cancels First Kerala Visit As CM

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur, Oct 16 (IANS) Thousands of fans who had gathered since morning hoping to catch a glimpse of actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, were left disappointed on Friday after bad weather forced him to cancel his much anticipated visit to Kerala.

Chief Minister Vijay was scheduled to reach Thrissur from Coimbatore to attend a special Navaratri event at the residence of T.S. Kalyanaraman, chairman of the Kalyan Group.

However, heavy rain disrupted his travel plans, forcing the cancellation of his helicopter journey to Thrissur.

Officials of the Kalyan Group confirmed that the visit had been called off. Chief Minister Vijay, who had been scheduled to travel from Coimbatore, returned to Chennai on a special aircraft.

The cancellation dashed the hopes of thousands of Chief Minister Vijay's supporters who had assembled in and around the venue from the morning.

Many had waited for hours to see the actor-turned-politician, whose elevation to the Chief Minister's post has added to the excitement surrounding his public appearances.

However, there was a consolation for his disappointed supporters.

Chief Minister Vijay has promised to visit Kalyanaraman's residence in Thrissur on a later date, according to officials.

The visit had attracted considerable attention as it would have been Vijay's first trip to Kerala since assuming office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

His political rise from a hugely popular filmstar to the head of the Tamil Nadu government has made his public appearances a major attraction for supporters.

The Navaratri event at Kalyanaraman's residence had provided an occasion for Vijay to visit Kerala in a private setting.

His proposed arrival had generated considerable anticipation, with supporters gathering well before the scheduled time.

Friday's cancellation, however, meant that the much-awaited meeting between Vijay and his Kerala supporters would have to wait.

While the weather upset the programme, his assurance of a return visit has kept the prospect of his first Kerala appearance as Chief Minister alive.

No fresh date for the visit has been announced so far.