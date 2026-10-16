Uzbekistan Signs $4.7B Energy Deals To Add 3,000 MW Capacity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has signed agreements on six major energy projects worth a combined $4.7 billion, which are expected to add 3,000 megawatts of power generation capacity and 400 MW of energy storage capacity, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with investors in the fuel and energy sector in Tashkent on October 16.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

Mirziyoyev described energy as the backbone of economic development, emphasizing that a reliable power supply is essential for business investment and public confidence in the future.

He noted that Uzbekistan had opened its energy market to private investment and introduced public-private partnership mechanisms to modernize aging infrastructure and meet growing electricity demand.

Over the past decade, the country has attracted $35 billion in investment in the energy sector, while the number of partner countries has increased from two or three to more than 10, according to the president.

The share of renewable energy in total electricity generation has reached 31%, supported by the development of solar, wind and hydropower facilities. Uzbekistan's installed green energy capacity stands at 11.1 gigawatts.

Electricity generation per capita has also increased 28% to 2,300 kilowatt-hours, Mirziyoyev said.

The six newly signed project agreements are expected to further expand the country's generation capacity and strengthen energy storage infrastructure.

The meeting focused on cooperation with investors and the continued development of Uzbekistan's energy sector to support economic growth and ensure a stable electricity supply.