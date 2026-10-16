Worldwide Telecom Service Providers Market Forecast 2026-2030: Global MNO And MVNO Analysis AI, 5G-Advanced, And Network Apis Unlock New Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uncover monetisation trends, 5G to 5G advanced adoption, AI prioritisation, convergence, emerging technologies, and fastest-growing MVNO value pools.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Telecom Service Providers Market 2026-2030 [covering both Global Network Operators & Virtual Network Operators]" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide telecom service provider market, examining the strategies, services, technologies, and competitive forces influencing the mobile industry. It evaluates developments across mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and over-the-top service providers, providing actionable intelligence for companies seeking growth opportunities within the global telecommunications ecosystem.

Key market dynamics covered include subscriber growth, monetisation trends, 5G to 5G advanced adoption, artificial intelligence prioritisation, service portfolio development, and technology-led innovation. The report assesses how telecom operators are responding to changing customer expectations, rising infrastructure costs, competitive pressure, and the need to generate stronger returns from network investments. It also explores new approaches to established operating models and identifies the strategies being used to improve efficiency, customer engagement, and revenue performance.

Emerging telecom technologies and business models receive detailed attention. Coverage includes private & enterprise 5G, alt-connectivity, techno to techno transitions, hyperscaling, LTE, WiFi, streaming services, and advanced mobile network capabilities. The analysis considers how these technologies are reshaping connectivity requirements, enterprise services, network architecture, and partnerships across the telecom value chain.

The report also examines the evolving MVNO market, including service differentiation, commercial positioning, partnership models, and the fastest-growing value pools expected to influence MVNO opportunities during 2026-2030. It reviews how virtual providers are expanding their offerings, addressing specialist customer segments, and competing through digital services, flexible propositions, and targeted innovation. The changing relationship between MNOs, MVNOs, and over-the-top providers is analysed to reveal the market forces affecting customer ownership, service delivery, and revenue creation.

Convergence is another central area of analysis, reflecting the increasing integration of connectivity, digital platforms, content, enterprise solutions, and customer services. The report identifies emerging revenue opportunities and assesses how telecom service providers are developing more diversified business models. Analysis of Q4 2025 financial results offers additional insight into operator performance, investment priorities, market momentum, and the commercial trends shaping strategic decisions.

By combining financial analysis, technology assessment, subscriber insights, and corporate strategy evaluation, the report provides a focused view of what is driving operator confidence and where significant challenges remain. It supports informed decision-making by highlighting market priorities, innovation pathways, partnership opportunities, and potential areas of investment across the mobile services industry.

Who should read the report?

The report is designed for organisations seeking to work with MNOs, MVNOs, and other telecom service providers. Relevant audiences include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core solutions companies, digitalisation experts, consultants, 4G/5G specialists, value-added service enablers, reconciliation service providers, AI companies, and event & networking organisations. It is also valuable for strategy, investment, product, partnership, and business development teams requiring a clear understanding of telecom market trends, operator priorities, and commercial opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: WORLDWIDE MOBILE NETWORK OPERATOR (MNO) LANDSCAPE 2026-2030

1. Executive Summary

1.1. MNOs pivot from pure connectivity to platform & APT-led growth

1.1.1. MNO Market Highlights 2026

1.1.2 Number of operators and networks

1.1.3 Subscriber base and economic impact

1.1.4 5G rollout and adoption

1.1.5 5G FWA and home broadband disruption

1.1.6 Regional dynamics

1.1.7 Alternative revenue streams

1.1.8 Network API & platform economy

1.2. MNO Market Trends 2026

1.2.1. Ongoing consolidation and "market repair"

1.2.2. From 5G rollout to 5G-Advanced monetisation

1.2.3. 2G/3G sunsets and smartphone-led migration

1.2.4. Telco-to-techco and NaaS/ API models

1.2.5. AI-driven automation as top investment priority

1.2.6. Private 5G, enterprise and industry 4.0

1.2.7. Satellite/ NTN and direct-to-device (D2D)

1.2.8. Competitive pressure from hyperscalers and alt-connectivity

1.3. Legacy of COVID-19: From temporary shock to structural change

1.3.1. The acute COVID-19 shock has passed, but several behaviours remain structural

PART 2: WORLDWIDE MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR (MVNO) LANDSCAPE 2026-2030

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Low-cost reseller to a core growth engine

1.2. The real step-change since 2022 has been business model & go-to-market innovation

1.3. On the enablement and vendor side

1.4. Fastest-growing value pools for MVNOs in 2026-2027

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