Semax Peptide Introduced By Kylo Peptides For Laboratory Use

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan, Wyoming, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kylo Peptides has added Semax [ ] to its research catalog this week. The compound is a synthetic peptide supplied only for laboratory and scientific research. It's being offered in 10 mg vials. Semax has appeared in published neuroscience and molecular biology research for more than four decades. The company said the addition follows repeated inquiries from researchers working with neuropeptide models. About Semax Peptide: Research Background and Context Semax is a synthetic heptapeptide, a chain of seven amino acids, with the sequence Met-Glu-His-Phe-Pro-Gly-Pro. It is an analog of ACTH(4-10), a fragment of adrenocorticotropic hormone. Researchers have studied it in cell and animal models, and it is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Published work on Semax covers several areas of neuroscience. These include neuroprotection mechanisms, neural plasticity, and gene expression in rodent and in vitro models. A 2006 rat study in Brain Researc by Dolotov and colleagues reported that a single administration raised BDNF protein levels and trkB receptor activation in the hippocampus. BDNF supports nerve cell growth and signaling. The U.S. National Library of Medicine's PubMed databas indexes more than 230 records on Semax, dated 1981 through 2026. Kylo Peptides added the compound after frequent questions about its availability for non-clinical research. The company described the listing as a research supply decision. It is not an endorsement or a claim of therapeutic benefit, and the product is intended for qualified researchers only. Key Product Specifications and Documentation Kylo Peptides supplies Semax [ ] as a sterile, lyophilized (freeze-dried) powder in a 10 mg vial. The company confirms a purity specification of at least 98%, measured by high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Product identity is confirmed by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS).

Specification Detail Sequence Met-Glu-His-Phe-Pro-Gly-Pro Molecular formula C37H51N9O10S Molecular weight 813.93 g/mol CAS number 80714-61-0 PubChem CID 122178 Format Lyophilized powder, 10 mg vial Purity specification ≥98% (HPLC) Identity Confirmed by LC-MS





Each batch goes through quality control testing before release. A Certificate of Analysis (COA) for Semax is now live on the Kylo's COA library. Researchers can use it to verify the material's identity and quality before a study begins.

The vendor recommends storing the lyophilized powder sealed at -20 °C and kept away from light. It notes that -80 °C is suitable for longer-term storage. The vendor lists reconstituted material for short-term storage at 2 to 8 °C, with repeated freeze-thaw cycles avoided. These conditions are standard for preserving peptide integrity in laboratory settings.

Why Kylo Peptides is Introducing Semax

Semax has a long and continuing publication record. PubMed lists 15 Semax records from 2025 and 2026 alone, compared with 11 from 2022 through 2024. The pace points to sustained research interest in the compound, decades after it first appeared in the literature.

Kylo Peptides reviews researcher feedback alongside published literature when deciding which compounds to add. According to the company, both sources pointed to Semax. The addition supports a wider range of research projects. The company said it is responding to demand from existing labs.

Kylo Peptides' Commitment to Research Documentation and Quality

Kylo Peptides applies the same documentation standards to every product in its catalog, including Semax. The company says it runs seven assays on each batch, covering sterility, endotoxin, HPLC purity, LC-MS identity, heavy metals, net content, and batch consistency. Batches are tested by four independent laboratories.

The company links this practice to research reproducibility. A 2017 National Institutes of Health notic asks grant applicants to authenticate key resources, including specialty chemicals. NIH said these materials can differ from lab to lab or change over time.

"Researchers need to know exactly what is in the vial before they can trust what comes out of the experiment," said Julia Kudrow, Spokesperson at Kylo Peptides. "Publishing batch-level documentation is how we try to make that check simple."

Documentation and Purity Verification as a Core Practice

Batch-specific, traceable documentation sits at the center of Kylo Peptides' operations. The NIH has identified variable chemical materials as one source of irreproducible results. Kylo's COAs give researchers a clear record of the material they source.

Other Notable Considerations for Researchers

Kylo carries 100+ research peptides and blends alongside Semax. Orders ship within the United States and dispatch within 24 hours on business days, with tracking. A cold pack shipping option is available for temperature-sensitive materials. Researchers can reach the company's support team with technical questions.

The Evolving Landscape of Research Peptide Sourcing in 2026

Demand for compounds such as Semax suggests peptide research remains an active, specialized domain. Funders have placed more weight on verifying research materials. The NIH authentication requirement for grant applications, restated in its 2017 notice, is one example.

The emphasis on verification may indicate a growing preference for well-documented, high-purity compounds when labs study complex biological systems. Batch records and identity data let researchers show reviewers exactly what they used. Kylo Peptides presented its Semax listing as one example of how the company is adapting to that demand.

Compliance and Intended Use

Semax peptide from Kylo Peptides is sold strictly for laboratory research use only. It is not for human or veterinary use. The product is not a drug, dietary supplement, cosmetic, or food additive. It must not be misbranded, misused, or administered to humans or animals. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated these statements. The product is intended for qualified researchers and institutions equipped to handle research compounds in controlled settings.

Future Outlook

Kylo Peptides said it intends to keep expanding its catalog to support new research areas. The company may add further compounds based on researcher feedback and its review of published scientific literature. It did not name specific compounds or a timeline.

Documentation and quality control will remain Kylo's focus as the catalog grows. Every new listing is expected to follow the same seven-assay testing process and batch-level COA publication now in place for Semax.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Semax peptide?

Semax is a synthetic seven-amino-acid peptide with the sequence Met-Glu-His-Phe-Pro-Gly-Pro. It is an analog of ACTH(4-10), a fragment of adrenocorticotropic hormone. Researchers have studied it in published cell and animal research.

What is the intended use of this product?

Kylo Peptides supplies Semax for laboratory and scientific research only. It is not for human or veterinary use.

How does Kylo Peptides ensure the quality of its Semax peptide?

Each batch is tested before release, and the company lists a purity specification of at least 98% by HPLC. A Certificate of Analysis for Semax is published on the company's website.

Who is eligible to purchase this product?

The product is intended for qualified researchers and institutions equipped to handle research compounds in controlled settings.

Is this product approved for human use?

No. Semax is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is sold for research use only.

Does this introduction imply that Kylo Peptides endorses the efficacy of Semax?

No. Kylo Peptides said the listing responds to research demand. It makes no claim about the compound's efficacy or safety.

About Kylo Peptides

Kylo Peptides supplies research-grade peptides to the scientific community. The company maintains a catalog of 100+ research compounds and focuses on batch documentation and quality control. It is committed to research transparency and reproducibility, providing high-purity compounds with detailed Certificates of Analysis.

Kylo Peptides is operated by Kylo Labs LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming. For more information on Semax peptide or the full Kylo Peptides research catalog, please visit kylopeptides.com.

Disclaimer: The statements in this release have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Kylo Labs LLC is a chemical supplier, not a compounding pharmacy as defined under 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, nor an outsourcing facility as defined under 503B.

CONTACT: Kylo Peptides (Kylo Labs LLC) 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801... kylopeptides.com Phone: +1 350-252-3314