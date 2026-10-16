[Pangyo Interview] PROVOICE Presents A Cost-Effective, High-Quality Hybrid 'One-Stop Multilingual Dubbing Solution'

CEO Eui Yeon Kim of PROVOICE

Under the slogan“Connecting the World with Voice,” PROVOICE has earned the trust of companies including NCSOFT, Pearl Abyss, Netflix, CJ ENM, and Hyundai Motor Company, and has completed over 2,400 projects. | Image courtesy of PROVOICE

Representing the cutting edge of global content localization, PROVOICE provides translation, dubbing, and sound design services based on dedicated studio environments to support the overseas export of content such as animations, games, webtoons, short-for

- Main Characters by Professional Voice Actors, NPCs by AI

- CEO Eui Yeon Kim of PROVOICEPANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amid skyrocketing global interest and demand for K-content, PROVOICE Co., Ltd. (CEO Eui Yeon Kim ), a multilingual content localization specialist, shared its innovative global business model and growth vision during an interview held at the Pangyo Techno Valley Startup Campus. Established as a corporation in 2024, PROVOICE has successfully executed over 2,487 projects across various sectors-including games, animation, advertising, and webtoons-leveraging a global network of more than 1,000 professional voice actors, translators, and sound engineers across over 30 countries.PROVOICE's founding stems from CEO Eui Yeon Kim's real-world field experience. Working in overseas sales at a cosmetics company, Kim faced a crisis when global offline exhibitions were entirely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To introduce the company to overseas buyers via video conferencing platforms like Zoom, she independently scouted professional voice actors across five different language regions to successfully deliver presentations. Recognizing substantial market demand for multilingual dubbing during this process, she ventured into entrepreneurship. By directly applying the execution capabilities from her overseas sales days-personally seeking out and connecting with buyers-to her business model, she built an extensive global network in a short period.Currently, PROVOICE provides a one-stop localization system covering the entire pipeline in a single workflow: from Korean script translation to native voice-actor dubbing, BGM and sound effects (SFX) production, and final sound mixing. Unlike standard agencies that merely broker voice-recording talent, PROVOICE holds ISO 17100 certification-equivalent to international translation standards maintained by translation firms with over a decade of experience-and conducts rigorous review and proofreading by certified native experts to meticulously preserve linguistic and cultural nuances. Based on this expertise, it has secured leading major content production enterprises as clients, including NCSOFT, CJ ENM, HYBE, Ocon, Pearl Abyss, and ESTsoft.Recently, PROVOICE has been actively expanding its“AI × Human Hybrid Dubbing Service” to maximize cooperation between artificial intelligence and professional voice actors. This solution meets client demands to reduce production costs and turnaround times while preserving human emotive acting-the core element of final production quality. Professional voice actors handle main characters and critical lines where narrative immersion and subtle emotional expressions are vital, while minor characters and in-game NPCs are voiced using AI. Furthermore, leveraging a cumulative database of over 2,400 projects, the company applies AI to optimize voice-actor curation and pre-guide recordings, dramatically enhancing production efficiency.Currently pursuing Seed funding, PROVOICE is focusing on platform advancement, securing AI voice copyright licenses, and expanding its voice talent pool. Moving forward, the company plans to broaden its scope beyond exporting K-content to include global third-party localization-translating and dubbing foreign local content into third-country languages-as well as offering bespoke brand voice creation services tailored for individual enterprises. In particular, leveraging its network competitiveness in Asian markets such as East Asia, which Western agencies often struggle to access, PROVOICE plans to accelerate global market expansion by participating in the Tokyo Game Show and TIFFCOM 2026 and by establishing a business hub in Singapore.Highlighting the advantages of its Pangyo Techno Valley base, CEO Kim added that proximity to major game and content clients, including NCSOFT, makes urgent recordings and in-person communication seamless. At the same time, the startup network, expert consulting, and VC matchmaking support provide a stable environment for continuous growth.Pangyo TV met with PROVOICE CEO Eui Yeon Kim at the Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley to discuss their AI-human hybrid dubbing pipeline, ISO-certified localization, dedicated voice curation engines, and global market expansion strategy. Reporter Thomas Frederiksen conducted the interview.Q1. Thomas Frederiksen, Reporter: Could you tell me a little bit about PROVOICE?A. Eui Yeon Kim, CEO of PROVOICE: Our business model is an agency providing voice actors, professional translation, and complete sound dubbing. We operate as a voice-acting agency that covers over 30 languages and has dedicated translators. Through these 30+ languages, we specialize in full localization for overseas markets.Q2. How did the idea for this global network come about, and what inspired you to start the company?A. Eui Yeon Kim: I previously worked on the overseas sales team of a cosmetics company. When COVID-19 hit, all global exhibitions and trade shows were canceled. To introduce our company to global clients and conduct sales meetings over Zoom, we needed to find professional voice actors. I managed to recruit a pool of voice actors covering at least five languages and completed the global Zoom pitch sessions. After that experience, I realized other companies would face the same demand, so I began exploring the freelance market, secured early revenue, and launched the business.Q3. How did you manage to scale your network so rapidly from five voice actors to a worldwide network?A. Eui Yeon Kim: It was based directly on my overseas sales experience. In international sales, whenever we sought clients, we called and met them directly. I applied the same approach to this business model: contacting voice-actor and translation agencies worldwide, finding new corporate clients, and connecting them directly.Q4. Could you describe your full localization service from start to finish?A. Eui Yeon Kim: Our service focuses on fulfilling our clients' complete end-to-end demands. First, we provide accurate translation of their Korean scripts into foreign target languages. Second, we deliver professional dubbing services. Finally, we handle full post-production localization with our sound dubbing, engineering, and audio mixing systems to deliver a complete package.Under the slogan“Connecting the World with Voice,” PROVOICE has earned the trust of companies including NCSOFT, Pearl Abyss, Netflix, CJ ENM, and Hyundai Motor Company, and has completed over 2,400 projects. | Image courtesy of PROVOICEQ5. Who are your core clients, and what notable companies have you worked with?A. Eui Yeon Kim: Initially, video production agencies frequently requested translation and multilingual dubbing services. Today, our core clients are major gaming companies and children's animation studios looking to expand their intellectual property into overseas markets. We have worked with gaming leaders such as NCSOFT, animation production companies such as Ocon (the creators of Pororo) and Iconix, and entertainment conglomerates such as CJ ENM.Q6. How do you maintain consistent quality to ensure your localization meets international standards?A. Eui Yeon Kim: First of all, we obtained ISO 17100 certification-a rigorous global standard typically held only by translation agencies with over a decade of proven operations. In the final production stage, we work directly with certified native-speaking translators in their home countries, across diverse languages, who thoroughly proofread both translations and dubbing recordings, ensuring our localization meets authentic native standards.Q7. How do you incorporate AI into your voiceover services without replacing human actors?A. Eui Yeon Kim: I believe AI creates cooperation with human voice actors rather than replacing them. Clients often want to reduce production costs and turnaround times. While dubbing an entire project solely with voice actors can be time-intensive and expensive, AI alone cannot replicate human emotion, delicate nuance, or authentic voice acting. Therefore, human voice actors perform the main characters, while AI voice models efficiently handle background extras and NPCs. Using our audio technology, we seamlessly blend human voice acting and AI audio into a natural, cohesive mix.Q8. How is AI utilized during the pre-production and voice-matching stages?A. Eui Yeon Kim: We use AI to generate guide tracks before the final recording to verify lip-sync timing, audio tones, and script flow. Furthermore, based on our database of over 20,700 character voice projects, our AI engine can accurately curate and recommend the most fitting voice actor for any given character profile.Representing the cutting edge of global content localization, PROVOICE provides translation, dubbing, and sound design services based on dedicated studio environments to support the overseas export of content such as animations, games, webtoons, short-form media, and web dramas. | Image courtesy of PROVOICEQ9. What are your future international expansion plans beyond exporting K-content?A. Eui Yeon Kim: Global audiences are constantly seeking new K-content, which drives our focus on localizing Korean intellectual property for international release. Additionally, leveraging our precise localization infrastructure, we are expanding to provide cross-border localization across foreign markets-translating and dubbing content from other countries into multiple languages worldwide.Q10. As you pursue seed funding, what key initiatives and future projects are you planning to roll out?A. Eui Yeon Kim: First, we are scaling our hybrid AI-plus-human localization system internationally. Second, we are developing customized“brand voices”-creating unique, proprietary voice identities for corporate clients. Third, we are helping domestic IP and character creators export their brands globally through our localization platform.Q11. Are there specific regional markets you are specializing in?A. Eui Yeon Kim: We are especially specializing in the East Asian market. While US or UK agencies also pursue global projects, they often lack a nuanced understanding of East Asian languages and cultural contexts. Because we have extensive experience serving Asian clients and understanding their specific needs, we are positioning ourselves as the specialized gateway for localization in East Asia.Q12. Finally, as we operate here at the Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley, what are the primary benefits of being based in this tech ecosystem?A. Eui Yeon Kim: Being in Pangyo has given me access to an extensive network of companies looking to expand overseas, strong peer connections with fellow startups, and valuable venture capital meetups and consulting programs. It has been a very supportive environment for our growth.

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

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[Pangyo Interview] PROVOICE Presents a Cost-Effective, High-Quality Hybrid 'One-Stop Multilingual Dubbing Solution' News Provided By AVING News October 16, 2026, 10:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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